PTSD, mental health services for SC first responders disrupted by state budget cuts

As South Carolina's first responders grapple with elevated stress and increased workloads, mental health resources for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic have been disrupted, and potentially imperiled, by state budget cuts.

The $500,000 allocated every year since 2016 to fund a mental health insurance policy and other programs for police, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers — who suffer from PTSD and other trauma-related disorders at a higher rate than the general population — was not set aside this year, putting strain on the organizations responsible for offering psychological support to first responders.

In September, the South Carolina House of Representatives opted not to pass a budget this year in response to financial uncertainty created by the coronavirus, choosing instead to fund state operations through a continuing resolution that adopted the spending plan from the previous year. While the recurring expenditures included in the resolution are identical to the 2019-20 fiscal year, it does not include nonrecurring spending, or items that are theoretically one-time expenses.

Though it's been regularly included in the state budget for the past several years, the $500,000 for first responder mental health services was technically nonrecurring, meaning it wasn't funded through the continuing resolution.

Charlie King, executive director of the South Carolina State Firefighters' Association, said the cut is a blow for his organization. Before the funding fell by the wayside, $250,000 of it went to the Firefighters' Association to support firefighters and EMS, while the other $250,000 went to the State Law Enforcement Division for police and dispatchers.

Of the funding his organization received, King said about $120,000 went to paying for the PTSD insurance policy, which reimburses first responders for therapy. With that money gone, King said his organization has chosen take funds out of its reserves to continue the policy, which would otherwise expire in January. But that means other programs have been postponed or canceled.

"It absolutely puts a strain on the organization and the things we're trying to do," he said.

The arm of the Firefighters' Association that manages mental health benefits and resources for members is called the South Carolina First Responder Assistance and Support Team, or SCFAST. Patti Graham, its director, said events like the team's Serving Servants Summit, a training and peer-support event, and a critical incident seminar have been postponed indefinitely as funding remains shaky.

The Firefighters' Association is advocating for state lawmakers to reinstate the funding when the legislature reconvenes next year. If they're unsuccessful, the group is ready to start exploring other funding options.

"That program is very important to our first responders and their families," said King, who also serves as the Oconee County Fire Chief. "But while we see the need and certainly want to do what's right and keep the program going, we have to balance that with the long-term sustainability of it if we're not receiving the state funds."

The policy purchased by SLED expires in April, and agency spokesman Tommy Crosby said officials are also exploring every possible funding option to keep it in place.

The implications

Former Simpsonville Firefighter Chris Ludbrook said it is discouraging that the state funding has already dried up just four years after it was put in place. Severe PTSD symptoms forced Ludbrook out of the fire service in 2018 and derailed his life. He said the disorder put a strain on his relationships, making it difficult for him to relate to his young children and ultimately costing him his marriage. He lost his livelihood of 17 years as well, and his house was repossessed soon after.

He started working part time as an instructor with the Upstate EMS Council, but didn't have the means to support himself, and quickly found himself living in a trailer behind his parents home. His mother and father told him he was welcome to stay in their house, but the constant challenges of his condition — the crippling anxiety, the constant nightmares, the flashbacks — made it too difficult to live that close to others.

For him, the insurance policy offered by the Firefighters' Association was a godsend.

He started getting counseling a little more than a year ago. Since then, he's moved out the trailer and into a house across from his parents. The nightmares still come, but less frequently, and he's been sleeping more at night. He still has his bad days, but he's learned coping mechanisms to help him deal with the symptoms of his PTSD. The insurance policy helped make that possible.

"The counseling has helped so much," he said. "We meet every Thursday, so I've always got that to look forward to. I know it's going to be a good session and we're going to work through stuff."

Ludbrook said a stigma around mental health issues in the fire service and other fields often makes it difficult for first responders to talk openly about their struggle.

Because he speaks openly about his own challenges, friends and former students often reach out to him to talk about what they're going through. The calls have grown more frequent since the onset of the pandemic, Ludbrook said, as first responders try to cope with additional pressures such as the risk of contracting the disease and the stringent protocols they have to take to go on calls.

While he is grateful the Firefighters' Association is committed to keeping the policy in place, he's frustrated that it comes at the cost of other programs aimed at helping first responders.

"Obviously FAST ... realizes the need for it and they're willing to come out of pocket and try to make things work, which just shows what kind of dedicated individuals you have in those programs," he said. "But that shouldn't be their responsibility. They're out there doing what they can and the least that our government could do is pay for it."

Funding backstory

The state first allocated funding for the policy after former Spartanburg County deputy Brandon Bentley in 2015 took his fight for access to workers compensation to the state Supreme Court. Though a mental health professional had confirmed PTSD forced Bentley to leave his job after he fatally shot a man in the line of duty, the SC Workers’ Compensation Commission denied his claim for benefits. A SLED investigation cleared Bentley of wrongdoing, but the commission ruled that because the use of lethal force falls within the scope of a deputy's duties, the shooting did not meet the "extraordinary and unusual" level required to receive benefits for mental health issues under state law.

The state Supreme Court ruled against Bentley. But in the majority opinion, then Chief Justice Jean Toal urged the General Assembly to change the law to expand mental health benefits to first responders who experienced traumatic events in the course of their jobs.

In 2016, Gov. Henry McMaster approved the $500,000 for critical incident mental health insurance for first responders. But since the money was first set aside, its status as a nonrecurring expenditure has made officials and advocates uneasy.

"During budget season of our legislature, it adds a layer of stress and work onto our FAST team that should be out providing services to first responders," King said.

Now, because the funding was never folded into the state's recurring budget, it has evaporated completely this year. McMaster had suggested the funds be made permanent in the executive budget he released earlier this year, but that spending plan was later scrapped.

Lawmakers have been supportive of mental health resources for first responders in the past, King said. While the continued spread of the coronavirus has impacted the budget, he is hopeful the funding will be restored next year.

Lubrook said he understands the coronavirus has forced officials to make tough decisions, but the drop in funding represents a larger problem.

"It's kind of disheartening that government officials have once again turned their backs."