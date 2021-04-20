Pro-gun ordinance would make it illegal for Greenville County to enforce federal gun laws

Greenville County councilman and gun law attorney Steve Shaw plans to introduce an ordinance at the council’s April 20 meeting that would make it illegal for county employees to enforce federal gun laws, a largely symbolic gesture he said is intended to pre-empt possible federal gun law restrictions.

If passed, the measure would make Greenville the second county in the state, joining Anderson County, to pass a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary law.

Shaw said he has spoken to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis and plans to play a video with Lewis’ endorsement of the proposal at the meeting. Lewis said Tuesday he supports the ordinance and it wouldn’t have an effect on any current operations of the sheriff’s office.

Shaw said the law would not impact how the county’s law enforcement officers operate. The ordinance does not create any new gun law or ability to carry firearms because the county is prohibited by state law from making laws that regulate firearms, Shaw said.

“What it does is it prohibits county officials from enforcing federal firearms law,” he said. “In other words, if the federal government wants to make any new gun law, it’s up to them to enforce it. They’re not going to commandeer our resources and capability to enforce its law.”

Shaw is a gun enthusiast and board member of SC Carry, a gun rights group. He authors an annually updated book, "Shaw’s South Carolina Gun Law," which has been used as a gun law resource for attorneys across the state since he first published it 12 years ago. Gov. Henry McMaster awarded Shaw the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, for Shaw’s work on behalf of gun owners and gun rights.

Shaw’s ordinance would “establish a county prohibition on infringements of the right to keep and bear arms” and would consider unlawful any regulation that “restricts an individual's constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”

That includes any firearms, accessories or ammunition, any taxes or fees placed on firearms, registration or tracking guns, gun confiscation, any restrictions on use or carry of any non-fully automatic guns and any restrictions “limiting hand grips, stocks, flash suppressors, bayonet mounts, magazine capacity, clip capacity, internal capacity, bump stocks, suppressors, or types of ammunition.”

County employees would be in violation if they enforced federal gun law or used county resources to enforce federal law, according to a draft of the ordinance. Violations would be punishable with up to 30 days in jail or a maximum $500 fine.

The ordinance makes exceptions to enforce federally banned fully automatic weapons and does not apply to those prohibited from possessing firearms due to felony convictions. It also maintains that federal bans on firearms inside federal buildings would be enforced and that individuals in the county could still participate in concealed carry permitting processes or other gun registrations required by law.

Shaw said the timing of his ordinance was coincidental to the recent number of mass shootings across the country, including in Rock Hill earlier this month where a former NFL player was identified for shooting and killing six people.

“Those mass killings are just disgusting, ugly, and I can never figure out if it’s selfish or if these people are just so desperate that they’re just looking for some notoriety,” he said.

But he said protecting gun rights would offer citizens some chance of protection in a shooting event.

He wants to pass an ordinance that holds the weight of law rather than a resolution like the one Pickens County passed last year that stated the county council’s position but isn’t enforceable. In early 2020, Councilman Joe Dill had introduced a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution that was referred to committee but wasn’t taken up by the full council.

Shaw campaigned on upholding gun rights and said he was fulfilling a campaign promise.

“I just feel it’s something the public I know wants,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of fear that rights are being taken away.”