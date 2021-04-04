Plan to turn pocket park into County Square cut-through frustrates Greenville neighborhood

Right behind Joey Espinoza’s home on McAnn Street in downtown Greenville stands Ella Mae Logan Park.

The small and well-maintained pocket park is located between the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood and The Greenville Housing Authority’s Preserve at Logan Park, an affordable housing complex for seniors.

There are swings, a playground and a gazebo. A monument recognizes Ella Mae Logan, an educator who taught for more than 30 years at Sterling High School and was a fixture of the community. She worked to get the park established.

But if the developers of Greenville County’s County Square project get their choice, the park would be moved and a new high-volume traffic exit would take its place right behind the heart of the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood. That was the leading proposal made by RocaPoint Partners, the Atlanta-based real estate investment firm handling the master development of County Square, at a quarterly update meeting in March.

The County Square project is a planned $1 billion redevelopment of 40 acres in downtown Greenville that currently hold multiple county offices and services. Construction is under way on the first step — a 5-story, $66.8 million administrative office building for the county that will rise at the intersection of Church Street and University Ridge.

The developers said they already had discussions with the housing authority about the recent traffic proposal, which would require land from GHA and the city to create a main artery for traffic to enter and exit the county site at an existing traffic light onto Augusta Street, while creating a four-way intersection with Dunbar Street.

RocaPoint had not talked to Haynie-Sirrine residents about the proposal. Neither had the county. Neighbors first found out about it at the developer’s meeting with county officials, and received details later that night at a neighborhood meeting hosted by the city of Greenville, which holds final approval authority over the development’s traffic mitigation plans.

That’s when Espinoza learned of the plan, which would replace the peaceful park behind his backyard with a traffic-heavy street. His home, which he rents, would become a peninsula surrounded on three sides by roads.

Residents, including Espinoza, weren’t happy.

He said the city has told them it is the responsibility of the county and developer to come up with traffic solutions. But he felt like those solutions were being dictated to the neighborhood without its input. That left him and others with questions.

“Where do we go? Who do we turn to?” Espinoza said. “We feel kind of powerless with this.”

The Haynie-Sirrine community and Greenville City Council members were further frustrated by what they perceived as a continued lack of communication by RocaPoint and the county with the neighborhood. Multiple City Council members during a neighborhood Zoom meeting said they shared residents' concern about a lack of communication in the process.

“I think we can all agree that there’s room for improvement on how this has been handled on the side of the county and Roca(Point),” said Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe. That communication breakdown with the community began more than a year ago and hasn’t improved, she said.

Councilman Ken Gibson, who represents the neighborhood and was also on the call, said the neighbors shouldn’t expect to hear from RocaPoint and that they needed to take their concerns straight to the county. Councilwoman Lillian Flemming said she didn’t want the community to be blindsided like it was during the design approval process.

Each of them also mentioned that the county’s permits needed the city’s blessing for approval. That requires a traffic solution that works for everyone.

“Where are they? Why aren’t they in this meeting?” one resident asked.

No county or RocaPoint representatives spoke on the call.

Asked later by The Post and Courier about the frustration community members felt, RocaPoint Partner Phil Mays said they are committed to working with all stakeholders.

"Traffic mitigation is something that can be examined differently through multiple stages, and that’s where we are now,” Mays said in an emailed statement in response to questions. “Communications will continue between RocaPoint, the county, the city and neighbors, and we hope any frustrations will be alleviated.”

The county spokesman didn’t return a phone message left April 2 seeking comment.

City engineer Duane Cooper presented four plans that have been proposed so far. Each was designed to create a four-way intersection at the Dunbar Street traffic light. Cooper said the state Department of Transportation won’t allow the traffic light to be moved or permit another light at any of the other entrances to the development along Augusta Street.

Three of the four options would create a new street from Dunbar Street to Howe Street running through what is now a parking lot beside The Preserve at Logan Park as well as Logan Park itself and a small detention pond.

The new street could create a new connection to Church Street and would serve dual purposes: to redirect more than 2,500 cars per day that use the small neighborhood Haynie Street now and to create a third main exit from the County Square project, which would be required once the project added 1,100 trips per day to the city’s roads.

Moving the park would allow the city to expand it, Cooper suggested. The park has been moved at least twice before, said Felsie Harris, the Haynie-Sirrine Neighborhood Alliance president who knew Logan and was adamant she didn’t want the park moved again.

“Anyone knows that I do not want Miss Logan’s park to be moved,” Harris told the city officials. She didn’t like any of the plans because they would cut the community off from the rest of Haynie-Sirrine, adding heavy traffic behind and beside the main section of the community along McAnn Street.

“To me, it just makes us less than a neighborhood,” she said.

A fourth option presented by the city would sweep across the front part of the Greenville Housing Authority site to connect to the traffic light at Dunbar Street. In that model, Thruston Street would become the main artery. It would’ve been the choice of the Haynie-Sirrine neighbors, but GHA CEO Shawn Williams said it was a non-starter because it would put senior citizens in the path of traffic. Some cross the street there or wait at the bus stop on Thruston Street.

Residents have since drafted their own proposal, a compromise that would save Logan Park and add the new street, bending it away from the park at its intersection with Howe Street, said Becky Warth, the neighborhood group’s vice president. They don’t know if it is possible but are trying to figure out the best path forward, she said.

RocaPoint has said it plans to spend much of the next six months working on engineering plans for the project, including its traffic plans. Initial concepts show other main arteries at University Street near the Governor’s School for the Arts campus and at University Ridge and Church Street.

Bradshaw, Harris and Claussen streets would all remain as connections to Augusta Street, but none of those has a traffic light. Plans may also seek to redirect traffic at the intersection of Church and Haynie streets to send it behind or away from the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood.

Greenville city manager John McDonough prefaced the neighborhood meeting by saying no decisions have been made yet.

“This is a work in progress,” he said. “We’re just getting started.”

Later, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said she was not aware of any updates to the plans in the past two weeks since the neighborhood met with the city. She said the frustration apparent during the meeting showed the ongoing need for the county and its developers to over-communicate with neighborhoods when developing plans.

In early 2020, Warth spoke in favor of the County Square project on behalf of the neighborhood. She said the group voted to lend its support with conditions. One was a formal process of ongoing communication about the project. They supported the project because the neighborhood wanted to be in the discussion and the county would work with the neighborhood on the city’s new South Downtown Master Plan, which is ongoing.

She said they had not heard from RocaPoint or the county since that meeting more than a year ago.