New West End parking lot opens as Greenville looks long term to address shortage

GREENVILLE — The shortage of parking in the West End won't end anytime soon as more development comes by the day. But some relief has arrived even as the city plans where to put cars in the years to come.

The new spaces are marked by numbers, but the 47-space surface lot on South Main Street across the train tracks from Fluor Field's left field wall is free just like on-street spaces throughout the city.

The typical two-hour time limit will be enforced in the recently opened lot.

The new lot comes as the city recognizes the shortage of parking in a West End area that has quickly transformed into an entertainment district with luxury apartments. What happens next isn't certain, but the city has a vision for future parking and is planning for it as more businesses open, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said.

"It's a response to a need down in that part of the community, a recognition that parking is few and far between," she said. "Sometimes the slightest inconvenience can stop people from going somewhere."

The city has discussed building a parking garage in the West End with proceeds from its parking fund but has held off while the County Square redevelopment progresses to assess the need for parking once its current, vast lot closes.

In some developments, parking is being used as a marketing tool for project approval.

Plans for a mixed-use luxury apartment complex proposed on 3 acres primarily owned by Allen Temple A.M.E. Church at the corner of Markley and South Main streets would include a 560-space garage.

In an informal pitch last month to the city's Design Review Board, SunCap Property Group president David Lee said the garage would be built to accommodate the development and provide surplus spaces for public use.

The project, which would be built on land which is now a couple of parking lots and the West End Community Development Center, will appear before the board in the near future.

In January, the city committed $2.55 million to the Greenville Drive organization's transformation of Field Street into an entertainment district. The project, once dubbed "Jackson Way" but now called "District 356," will coincide with the .408 Jackson luxury apartment complex being built across Fluor Field.

The names pay homage to Greenville baseball legend "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. Jackson's lifetime batting average in the major leagues was .356. His first-season average was .408, a rookie record.

The same day the City Council approved the money for District 356, the city bought a three-quarter acre sliver of land for $1.6 million to build the new surface lot.

The land, shaped like a meat cleaver and stretching along the railroad line that cuts behind Fluor Field, had been considered for a one-story Starbucks location, Mayor Knox White said. In the future, the new lot could feature a walking path to offer direct pedestrian access between South Main and Augusta streets that does not exist today, he said.