McMaster's federal jobless benefits cutoff condemned by Jesse Jackson, Upstate coalition

GREENVILLE — In the wake of Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to reject expanded federal unemployment benefits months before they expire, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, state Sen. Karl Allen and a collection of Upstate faith leaders and activists have condemned the move.

Allen, D-Greenville, said during a news conference May 10 that opting out of the funding that bolsters unemployment payments is an attack on South Carolina's most vulnerable as the pandemic continues.

"Why would you turn away unemployment benefits during a jobs crisis?" he said.

The federal funding program, which adds $300 to weekly unemployment checks, will end in the state June 30, according to a statement from McMaster's office. The American Rescue Plan had extended the program until Sept. 6.

South Carolina, Montana and Arkansas are the only three states that have turned down the continued assistance.

In the statement, McMaster said the inflated payments are driving a labor shortage, particularly in the hospitality industry, by paying some South Carolinians more than they would receive if they went back to work.

Unemployment rates surged in South Carolina and beyond last year as the continued spread of the coronavirus took its toll on the global economy. New claims peaked at more than 87,000 in a single week in April 2020, according to data from the state Department of Employment and Workforce. The hospitality industry was hit particularly hard.

Now businesses like restaurants are struggling to fill empty positions.

"What was intended to be short-term financial assistance for the vulnerable and displaced during the height of the pandemic has turned into a dangerous federal entitlement," McMaster's statement said.

In a memo to the governor, SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey agreed that opting out of the program would alleviate the shortage. South Carolina's requirement that unemployment recipients actively seek work was suspended last year but reinstated last month.

During the May 10 news conference, Jackson said rejecting the funding puts an unfair burden on parents struggling to find and pay for child care as the pandemic continues, as well as people who are still struggling to find work. He said it was unconscionable to turn the money down as the coronavirus remains a serious health crisis.

"We needed relief before the pandemic and even more relief now," he said.

Businesses wouldn't be struggling to find workers if they paid employees a wage they could live on, he said.

Mary Wright, president of Democratic Women of Greenville County, echoed that sentiment during the event, saying that low-income employees have struggled during the pandemic and it has been challenging for women across the state to afford groceries and pay rent.

"This is a time that is desperate for all of us," she said. "So let's try and take care of out community and ask our governor, please reconsider."