Mauldin public works department in the process of moving to consolidated facility

Mauldin is in the process of moving its public works department to the former site of a Ford dealership on East Standing Springs Road.

The department is currently housed at facilities on Jenkins Street and McDougall Court.

City Councilman Jason Kraeling, chairman of the public works committee, said the division is outgrowing its building on McDougall and the Jenkins facility is being relocated to make way for the coming city center project. The process of moving into the new building has already started.

With ample space for the department's vehicles and room for growth, Kraeling said the location is an ideal choice for the city.

"There's a ton of opportunity there and we're still exploring what all we can do," he said. "It's a better location in terms of getting equipment in and out and we've got I-385 right there."

City Council voted to approve a first reading to annex the roughly 8-acre East Standing Springs property, located on the southwest side of the U.S. 276/I-385 interchange, into the city at a meeting June 21.

In addition to moving the public works facility, the city will also stop using a small kennel animal control where it held loose dogs. Mayor Terry Merritt said the city has entered into a contract with the Greenville County animal shelter. Animals that cannot be quickly reunited with their owners will be sent there.

"A lot of them are repeat offenders, so we pretty much know, 'OK Fido, you belong down here at the end of the street,' and take them back," he said.

The contract with the county shelter is only for one year, Merritt said, and the city can opt out at any time. The arrangement is intended to be a temporary one and the city has tentative plans to build a new kennel in the near future.