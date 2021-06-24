Mauldin city center project gains momentum with mixed-use development approval

Mauldin City Council cleared one of the last procedural hurdles in its years-long effort to establish a city center when it voted June 21 to unanimously approve a final development agreement with Parker Group.

The coming mixed-use project will be built in the heart of Mauldin and, city leaders hope, spur further growth on 18 surrounding acres. The initial work is to the northeast of the intersection of North Main Street and East Butler Road.

Drew Parker, founder and broker-in-charge of the Parker Group, said he hopes by late summer or early fall to secure ownership of the property where his company will build the first phase of the city center concept. The company plans 55 townhomes, pickleball courts, a beer garden and a food court with up to six local food vendors on six acres off North Main Street. Construction could begin by October or November.

Mayor Terry Merritt said the city’s public works department will be relocated to a new facility on Standing Springs Road to make way for the development.

Here is where other pieces of the project stand:

Former Rite Aid property

In addition to the main development, Parker said his company has already secured the adjacent site of a former Rite Aid Pharmacy which will also be part of the downtown concept.

Construction on that smaller project will likely begin by August. It will include an office space for the Parker Group, a Sully’s Steamers bagel shop, a retail or office space, and about 4,000 square feet for a restaurant. Parker said he is currently in negotiations with several eateries that could fill that space.

In the initial announcement, Parker said he intended to create a rooftop area on the building for the future tenant but that idea has since been scrapped. Instead, a patio will be added for outdoor dining.

He hopes the development will be up and running by early Spring 2022.

Streetscape project

In addition to the Parker Group's plans, the city is poised to begin a streetscape project aimed at making the corridor more walkable and inviting. The effort will center around Jenkins Court, which currently serves as an alley.

Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt said the city plans to convert the road into an attractive, pedestrian-friendly strip that will extend to East Butler Road and serve as the foundation of the downtown district.

“We want to get it moving where developers can see what we have in mind,” Merritt said. “The drawings are one thing, but if we get the road built, that shows exactly what we want to do and where we want to do it.”

The city is funding half of the roughly $2 million project and using state C Funds to pay for the other half.

In addition to transforming Jenkins Court into the foundation of the coming city center, preliminary plans show Mauldin intends to connect Jenkins Street to Hyde Circle, create a new road off of North Main Street, and relocate and improve the railroad crossing at Murray Drive and Miller Road.

CoTranco Director of Operations Terry Bragg, whose company is handling engineering for the project, said more detailed preliminary plans will be developed after the area is fully surveyed. The city plans to hire a contractor once those plans are finalized.

Construction could begin as early as spring of next year and be completed by the following November, Bragg said.