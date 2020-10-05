Long lines for first day of in-person voting in Greenville County, around SC

The lines were long and progressed at a snail's pace as Greenville County voters took advantage Monday of the first day of in-person voting for the general election.

The scene at County Square mirrored that of early-voting locations across South Carolina, where wait times were as much as three hours. By midday, a line of more than 100 people extended from the main entrance of the sprawling county complex, once a shopping mall, to the tax collections entrance.

To avoid blocking those coming to pay their taxes, the voting line stopped at the entrance and snaked back toward the ultimate destination.

As the lunchtime hour ended, those on the precipice of entering the building said they had waited two hours.

It was the first day of what county elections director Conway Belangia said could ultimately be as much as an 80 percent turnout by Election Day on Nov. 3. The prediction is based in part on interest shown in the June primaries.

Because of fears of voters developing COVID-19 if exposed to coronavirus at polling places, the state has declared a state of emergency that allows for anyone to vote absentee regardless of the reason.

By last Tuesday, the county had already shipped out more than 20,000 absentee ballots as part of what is expected to be a massive increase in mail-in voting amid the uncertainty surrounding the spread of coronavirus.

The State Election Commission originally had requested local offices to begin early in-person on Sept. 28, a directive that proved to be difficult.

In Greenville County, four satellite locations to vote -- Simpsonville, Gantt, Travelers Rest and Greer -- will be available beginning next Monday, Oct. 12. The County Square voting location at 301 University Ridge, Suite 1900, will be open for absentee voting through Nov. 2, including two Saturdays -- Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.