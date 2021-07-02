Judge won't reconsider ruling in tax case against Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant

A state Administrative Law Court judge denied a motion to reconsider his ruling after he found Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant owed nearly $56,000 in taxes for an Anderson lake house.

The judge ruled the councilman falsely claimed the house as a permanent residence. In an order dated May 27, Administrative Law Judge Phillip Lenski determined Fant had simultaneously claimed a house near Hartwell Lake as his domicile for 10 years while he also claimed homes in Greenville as his primary residences — including while he ran for Greenville County Council.

The court ordered Fant to pay the difference on the Anderson County property between the 4 percent tax rate for residences and the 6 percent rate for all other property.

Fant made eight arguments in his motion to reconsider but Lenski wrote that each of the arguments had either not been raised in the case, or that the court had not overlooked or misapprehended the issues raised.

Fant said he expected his motion to reconsider to be denied. He said he plans to appeal the decision.

The issue arose in 2019 when the Anderson County Tax Assessor received a tip from a resident who asked how Fant could legally claim his home on Gareloch Lane in Anderson County as his residence while he ran for County Council in Greenville.

Fant bought the Anderson County home in 1999. The court found he couldn’t show he had lived there as his primary residence beyond 2008, though he never filed a document with Anderson County to alert them he switched his primary residence to Greenville. Fant had a Greenville County address listed on his driver’s license, filed income taxes from a Greenville address and paid his vehicle taxes in Greenville, the court found.

Fant has already paid $16,000 in penalties to Anderson County in the case. The court ruled he didn’t owe an additional $8,000 in late fees the county had also charged.

He has since put the home into a family trust.