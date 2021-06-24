Judge: Flawed Greenville land use rule must be considered even as county works to fix it

GREENVILLE — A circuit court judge signaled that the Greenville County Planning Commission must take into account Article 3.1 of its existing land development regulations when it evaluates rezoning and subdivision requests, even as the county seeks to rewrite the regulation and make it less vague.

Thirteenth Circuit Judge Edward “Ned” Miller issued an order June 22 that sent the approved Fews Crossing subdivision along Fews Chapel Road in northern Greenville County back to the planning commission. He ordered the commission to make “comprehensive written findings to delineate the reasoning of its approval of the subdivision” in light of Article 3.1.

The planning commission doesn’t normally issue written findings for its subdivision decisions. It hadn’t in the approval of Fews Crossing, which was approved by a 5-4 vote on June 24, 2020.

Miller said he could not fully review the commission’s decision because the commission didn’t provide stated reasons for its approval.

Miller’s order stopped short of rejecting the subdivision but marked a small victory for the numerous groups of residents, particularly in unzoned areas, who have banded together to stave off developments they see as too dense or out of character for their rural communities.

Miller’s order, in fact, came the day before Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Perry Gravely heard appeals June 23 in two other related cases that involve approved subdivisions. Those cases, brought by a number of homeowners in rural southern Greenville County, appealed planning commission decisions to approve two subdivisions that adjoin each other along Highway 86/Bessie Road. Both were submitted by John Beeson of Mark III Properties in early 2021 and were approved by the commission. Cottonwood Ridge would add 459 houses on 183 acres while Cloverdale Hills would add 63 lots on 33 acres.

The legal moves marked the latest turn in a lengthy battle to determine the future of development in the county’s unzoned regions. Greenville County Council may repeal Article 3.1 and replace it with a new version that is under consideration.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

In 2020, after the planning commission approved Vicars Construction’s plan to build a 24-home subdivision on Fews Chapel Road, a group of landowners formed Northern Greenville County Rural Landowners and appealed the decision in circuit court.

Miller heard oral arguments June 1 where he criticized the rule as vague and questioned its constitutionality, but he has held off so far in ruling on the merits of the subdivision application itself. He didn't ask the commission to reconsider its vote but to spell out in writing its reasons for voting.

As part of its written findings, Miller ordered the commission to specifically take into account the three sections of Article 3.1 that subdivisions must meet. Those include whether there is adequate existing infrastructure and transportation to support the project; whether it is compatible with surrounding land-use density; and whether it is compatible with the site’s environmental conditions, such as wetlands, flooding, endangered species, historic sites and cemeteries.

Michael Martinez, an attorney with the Upstate branch of the South Carolina Environmental Law Project, which represented the residents in the case, saw the order as a win for rural residents.

“Judge Miller’s order affirms the planning commission’s obligation to apply the law and specifically address all three of the criteria listed in Article 3.1 when it issues a decision, including whether a project is compatible with the surrounding land use density,” Martinez said in a written statement. “The court’s ruling is a significant win in SCELP’s ongoing effort to preserve the character of Greenville County’s rural communities and ensure development does not harm sensitive environmental features or exacerbate the risk of flooding.”

The county has 30 days to decide if it will ask the court to reconsider its order. Miller did not specify a timeframe for the planning commission to issue its written reasons for approving the Fews Crossing subdivision.