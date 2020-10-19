In Upstate SC campaign stop, Graham pins re-election message on Barrett confirmation

SIMPSONVILLE — As a line of voters wound their way along a sidewalk outside the Simpsonville Activity and Senior Center to vote early in-person absentee on Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham held one last Get Out the Vote event outside a local financial services business blocks away on Main Street.

He got right to the point.

“Hey everybody,” Graham said, waving. “I’m going to Washington this afternoon and I’m not coming back until Amy (Coney) Barrett’s on the Supreme Court.”

Graham pinned his foremost election message on his role as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and vowed to confirm Barrett before the election. He hoped voters would remember his fiery role defending Justice Brett Kavanaugh during intense confirmation hearings that made Graham a darling of the conservative constituency that have been cool to his past iteration as a political dealmaker.

Now, in a race too tight to predict with some polls showing his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison in a virtual tie with the third-term senator, Graham sought to pin Harrison on the question of Barrett’s confirmation.

“And if Mr. Harrison doesn’t mind before the election, would you tell us how you’d vote?” Graham asked. “A lot of people would kind of like to know that.”

Harrison, asked Monday whether he would vote to confirm Barrett or not, said he believed she was qualified since she’d served on the federal bench for some time, but he still had questions about her views on civil rights matters.

“My goal line is what Thomas Jefferson said: ‘All people are created equal,’” Harrison said. “I'm taking some liberties here, he said all men, I say all people, all people are created equal. So the question is, do we roll back the civil rights that have been gained to get people closer to that bright line, or what are we going to do? And those questions were not asked.”

The confirmation hearings shouldn’t have happened at all, Harrison said.

“We should not be taking up that judicial nomination, and I've been very, very, very clear on that,” Harrison said. “They didn't do it for Merrick Garland, and I believe that we have to have rules, precedent and standards.

“Lindsey likes to call himself Mr. Rule of Law, unless that rule of law is constricting him from doing what he wants to do,” he said. “This is a man who was in the United States Senate this week and basically was fundraising on government property. This is a man who said that he wasn't going to do something and he's done the exact opposite.”

Harrison referenced Graham’s words in 2016 when Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama, but the Republican-led Senate refused to hold confirmation hearings. Graham said, "I want you to use my words against me. If there's a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said, 'Let's let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’”

Graham now says he’s changed his position because the rules have changed from requiring a supermajority of votes to confirm and because in his view Democrats conspired to subvert the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings.

Graham campaign signs planted at Interstate exits in Simpsonville now say #FillTheSeat and women at his rally wore black “Women for Amy” t-shirts.

He said the Harrison campaign was organized and well-funded and that the national support for Harrison is “all about me” because of Graham’s defense of Kavanaugh.

“The reason I’m gonna win is because of the way I behaved in Kavanaugh,” Graham said.

Graham asked his supporters to think of how Harrison would be treated if Harrison voted to confirm Barrett and likened it to how Sen. Diane Feinstein was treated for giving Graham a hug at the conclusion of the Barrett confirmation hearings.

“The people who wanted to destroy her life for giving me a hug, if they ran your government, we’d all be in trouble,” he said.

Harrison said he hadn’t heard enough from Barrett about marriage equality, women’s rights or, in particular, her stance on interracial relationships in regards to the landmark 1967 Supreme Court case, Loving vs. Virginia, that gave protection to interracial relationships, to decide how he would vote in a confirmation hearing.

“I still don't know because she failed to really take a stance on it, and until I know that I can't say that I would vote for her or vote against her,” Harrison said. “That's really, really important. We got a lot of diverse people in this great state. We need to make sure that they're all represented. And if we have somebody on the bench who is not doing that, who will not say that their rights that they have gained are rights that they should keep, that’s a problem.”

The Post and Courier political reporter Jamie Lovegrove contributed.