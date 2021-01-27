In split vote, Simpsonville City Council opts to extend virtual meetings through March

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the Upstate, Simpsonville City Council voted Tuesday night to continue meeting virtually for at least the next two months following a debate on the issue.

The motion garnered five votes in favor, the minimum required to pass, with two against. Councilwoman Sherry Roche and Councilwoman Stephanie Kelley voted to quash the extension.

Ahead of the vote, City Administrator Dianna Gracely said she strongly advised council to continue the emergency ordinance, which has allowed the body to meet remotely for the past 10 months. She said while she makes an effort to keep her personal experiences out of the advice she gives to city officials, she's seen firsthand the devastation the virus can wreak.

"I have a nephew who is 34 years old who spent weeks in the ICU, was just released from the hospital. My brother, who's the mayor of Easley, was just released from the hospital yesterday," she said. "I had a friend from high school, who played football for Clemson University, die early this morning from COVID."

The city has tried to host a hybrid meeting previously, she said, but was unable to do it effectively.

Councilman Ken Cummings said he has also seen loved ones die after contracting the infectious respiratory virus and could not in good conscience vote to begin in-person meetings again. Councilwoman Jenn Hulehan said an average of 42 people have been tuning in to virtual meetings, more than the typical number of attendees for face-to-face meetings.

Mayor Paul Shewmaker pointed to the critical strain on Upstate hospitals and rate of spread in Greenville County — which hit a one-day high for new cases earlier this month and was identified as a national hotspot — as an indication that now is not the time to go back to in-person meetings.

"If council votes down this emergency ordinance it will be saying that it doesn't believe there's a state of emergency and that gathering for in-person council meetings doesn't increase the risk of spreading COVID-19," he said ahead of the vote. "Voting this down won't make that true."

Roche was the only member of council to speak out against extending virtual meetings. She said while she was encouraged to learn that more people were listening to council deliberation, she is concerned by the lack of public comments since meetings moved online.

"We haven't had public comments for months now come through on these meetings because it's very awkward for them to record them and wonder whether or not we're going to get to hear them at all," she said.

Roche said she's heard comments from multiple Simpsonville residents who are concerned that council is exploiting the situation to avoid accountability.

"Every other aspect of life for most of us has returned to somewhat normal," she said. "I do think we need to get back into the business of being face to face with our constituents."

Councilman Matthew Gooch was the last to speak before the issue went to a vote. He said while he has long hoped the body could go back to in-person meetings, no one should be forced to attend a face-to-face event and hybrid meetings are infeasible at this point.

"I think we do a better job live and we get more done and it's just a better way to do it," he said. "But as much as I hate it, I think we do need to wait just a little longer."

Council is set to consider the ordinance again at its March meeting.