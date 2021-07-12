In invalid fees ruling, Greenville County decides it won't ask Supreme Court to reconsider

Greenville County officials now say they will accept a decision by the South Carolina Supreme Court that ruled the county’s telecommunications fee and a portion of its roads maintenance fee invalid.

This marked a change from the county’s plan since the ruling was announced June 30. The county has 15 days to appeal the decision from when the order was issued.

County Council Chairman Willis Meadows said he took an informal poll of council members on how to proceed and the council decided not to appeal the court ruling. County Attorney Mark Tollison said county leaders had strongly considered asking the court to rehear the case but eventually decided against that plan after evaluating the case.

In a unanimous decision, the state’s highest court ruled that Greenville County’s $14.95 annual telecommunications fee and a $10 hike in its road maintenance fee did not meet the state’s definition of user fees since they don't provide a service to those who pay the fee that was not available to others.

Greenville County has collected those fees since 2018 and county leaders have said since the ruling came out that the county likely must refund those fees.

Robbie Childs, an attorney who represented three state lawmakers who sued the county in the case, said he planned to ask the court to ensure the county refunds those collected fees. Greenville County estimated it would have collected about $7 million this coming fiscal year from those fees alone.

County leaders are now tasked with deciding how to refund millions to residents who paid the fees. Every vehicle registered in the county was charged the road maintenance fee, while property owners paid the telecommunications fee.

Officials must also fill a gap in the budget created by the court ruling. One councilman, Steve Shaw, suggested the county could dip into its $55 million reserve fund to help close its budget gap and to issue refunds.

Meadows said the county was in good shape financially and its residents would not suffer any loss in key services like road paving or public safety despite the unexpected revenue loss.

As it stands, the county’s original $15 road maintenance fee that began in 1993 is not impacted by the court decision, which specifically cited just the later increase to that fee. Greenville County projects it will collect about $9 million from that fee in the coming year.

The court’s decision has left counties and cities across the state to scrutinize fees charged to residents for services. Many counties have similar road maintenance fees. State associations that lobby on behalf of counties and cities have said they will seek a legislative fix to state law in the coming session that would make the fees valid.