In Greenville, VP Harris promotes COVID-19 vaccine as 'a projection of love thy neighbor'

GREENVILLE — Invoking the scripture that says to "love thy neighbor," Vice President Kamala Harris promoted the government's vaccination campaign in the Upstate.

The visit was part of a nationwide push toward President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the U.S. population by July 4. The national rate of vaccination is 63 percent. South Carolina ranks near the bottom of vaccination rates among states, with less than half of residents having received at least a first dose.

The vice president's motorcade, beginning after Air Force Two touched down at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport about 11:30 a.m. on June 14, shut down parts of Interstate 85 and city streets as she headed to the Phillis Wheatley Community Center to speak to a crowd of supporters.

Inside the center, Harris told the crowd of about 170 that she understands skepticism over the expedited development of COVID-19 vaccines, but that they are the result of years of research into variants of coronavirus.

“I know it seems like it happened overnight, but it didn’t,” Harris said.

Harris told the crowd that getting a vaccine is a form of community service.

"This act … is a projection of love thy neighbor," she said.

As Harris toured from the center to the Caine Halter YMCA branch for a pop-up clinic, state Republicans roundly criticized her visit, saying she should be headed to the U.S. border with Mexico to address illegal immigration.

Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted over the weekend that South Carolina didn't need help in its vaccination push and that Harris should be at the border.

The day of Harris' visit, Lowcountry Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace tweeted that the vice president's help wasn't needed.

"Stop making up problems just to avoid real ones," Mace posted. "We can vaccinate our citizens just fine without you stopping by."

The vice president's motorcade passed both supporters filming with cellphones and protesters holding signs claiming that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. It was her first visit to Greenville since dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary last year

At Phillis Wheatley, state Department of Health and Environmental Control epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell — a prominent figure next to McMaster during a year of COVID-19 news briefings — preceded Harris and asked the crowd of mostly Black supporters to consider the long-term effects of contracting COVID.

Rev. J.M. Flemming, president of the NAACP Greenville chapter, implored the audience not to see the vaccine as another Tuskegee experiment.

Around midafternoon, Harris participated in a closed "listening session" at the YMCA to hear from local leaders about voting rights and registration, according to a White House statement.

Late in the afternoon, Harris stopped to talk to reporters on the tarmac before boarding Air Force Two. Harris said more employers need to provide paid leave for vaccinations, which can require a short recovery period for side effects, a need for child care and adequate transportation.

"These are some of the barriers, in addition to bad information and false information," she said.

The visit was the beginning of more planned across the U.S., including a stop in Atlanta on Friday.