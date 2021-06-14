In Greenville visit, VP Kamala Harris promotes COVID-19 vaccination campaign

GREENVILLE — Invoking the scripture that says to "love thy neighbor," Vice President Kamala Harris on her tour of Greenville promoted the government's vaccination campaign as part of a nationwide push this month.

The vice president's motorcade, beginning after Air Force Two touched down at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport at about 11:30 a.m. on June 14, shut down parts of Interstate 85 and city streets as she headed to the Phillis Wheatley Community Center to speak to a crowd of supporters.

Inside the center, Harris told the crowd of about 170 that she understands skepticism over the expedited development of COVID-19 vaccines but that they are safe and necessary to stamp out the virus.

“I know it seems like it happened overnight, but it didn’t,” Harris said.

Harris told the crowd that getting a vaccine is a form of community service.

"This act ... is a projection of love thy neighbor," she said.

South Carolina ranks near the bottom of state in vaccination rate, with just less than half of residents having received at least a first dose. President Joe Biden has set a goal of having 70 percent of the U.S. population vaccinated by July 4.

As Harris, in her first visit to Greenville since dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary last year, toured from the center to the Caine Halter YMCA branch for a pop-up clinic, state Republicans roundly criticized her visit, saying she should be headed to the U.S. border with Mexico to address illegal immigration. Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted over the weekend that South Carolina didn't need help in its vaccination push and that Harris should be at the border.

The vice president's motorcade passed both supporters filming with cell phones and protesters holding signs claiming that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

At Phillis Wheatley, state Department of Health and Environmental Control epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell — a prominent figure next to McMaster during COVID press briefings — preceded Harris and asked the crowd of mostly Black supporters to consider the long-term effects of contracting COVID.

Rev. J.M. Flemming, president of the NAACP Greenville chapter, implored the audience not to see the vaccine as another Tuskegee experiment.

Around mid-afternoon, Harris spoke to private group at the YMCA about voting rights.

Harris is expected to depart from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport shortly after 5 p.m.

The trip to Greenville comes as part of the “Month of Action” and a “nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts,” according to a White House advisory.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the vice president's visit.