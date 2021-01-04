Here's how Greenville County spent $91 million in CARES Act funds in 9 months

By the end of 2020, Greenville County managed to spend or allocate nearly all of the $91 million in coronavirus relief money the federal government gave to South Carolina’s largest county, sending millions to meet needs in the community and to keep the lights on for families and businesses.

The county was in a race against time to finish distributing millions of CARES Act money to small businesses, nonprofits, local government agencies and medical providers before a Dec. 30 deadline.

With a month remaining the county still had about $40 million to distribute. A bevy of activity in early December left the county with about $1.8 million left in its account, according to emailed spending briefings given to members of County Council.

In the end, the county received an extension as part of the government’s most recent coronavirus relief package that gives the county another year to spend the money.

In the last month, the county set aside nearly $19 million for its own needs, though it was unclear late last week how that money would be used. In September, the county designated $7.5 million for expenses incurred by its emergency services and emergency operations center. In all, the county kept $28 million for itself.

Some of that may go to fulfill grant requests from hospitality businesses that were still being evaluated late last week, County Administrator Joe Kernell told council members.

The amount of money the county poured into the community in such a short time period was staggering. Millions at a time was sent to programs far and wide, for mental health needs, socially-distanced bus shelters, childcare support, food distribution and more.

The county doled out millions in grants to hundreds of businesses and nonprofit organizations to help the community recoup coronavirus-related expenses. Some grants have allowed businesses to keep employees on staff. Others helped pay for food, rent and utilities for thousands of residents who were laid off and fell behind on bills.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Greenville County, by virtue of its population, was the only government entity in South Carolina other than the state itself to receive its own allocation of funds to distribute from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March.

The county divided its distribution into categories. Initially it set aside $75 million for small businesses within the county to claim for coronavirus-related expenses, though the money couldn’t be used to offset revenue losses or to pay employees. After far fewer businesses applied than county leaders anticipated and nonprofit leaders asked for more money to meet direct needs, the county changed course.

Of all categories the county designated for funding, the largest amount went to public and community health. Nearly $38 million was given for variety of community needs, including $2 million for utility assistance through the United Way of Greenville County, $6 million to Greenville County Schools for its ongoing food distribution program, $2.7 million for a school-age childcare program, and more than $6.2 million for mental health programs

Millions more went to Prisma and Bon Secours St. Francis health systems for vaccine distribution programs and coronavirus expenses, and to meet capital needs of coronavirus patients.

The county distributed $15.7 million to small businesses throughout the county to reimburse coronavirus-related expenses. More than 1,500 businesses received grants up to the maximum $10,000.

In addition, the county opened up a grant program specific to the hospitality industry that so far has paid out nearly $1.4 million.

The county also sent $4 million for rent and housing assistance to the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority, and it gave $300,000 to the Greenville Housing Authority for assistance to landlords.

Nearly $1.5 million went to cities within the county. Another $2.5 million went to county-related agencies like The Phoenix Center, the library system and sanitation, while $307,000 went to the county’s special purpose districts.