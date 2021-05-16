Greenville's public art kerfuffle: County strips funds, city stands firm on Wings exhibit

GREENVILLE — The sculptures stand throughout two of downtown Greenville’s signature attractions, Falls Park on the Reedy River and The Peace Center, Greenville’s vibrant performing arts venue.

Nine bronze figures arrived in April to a warm welcome from city officials — a celebration of the arts, Hispanic culture and the city's growing place on the national stage. Greenville is the first location on the East Coast to host the Wings of the City exhibit by renowned Mexican sculptor Jorge Marin.

A soaring set of wings located at the base of the Reedy Falls serves as its most Instagram-ready piece, complete with a podium for photos. The new downtown office building of the exhibit's lead sponsor, Bank of America, is conspicuous in the background. On busy days, lines form to snap pictures.

Several of the sculptures wear wings, others beak-like masks as they pose, eyes haunting. Others are engaged in athletic feats crouched or ready to spring from atop a ball. In a video posted by the city of Greenville, Marin, speaking in Spanish, said he hoped visitors would view the figures with a reflection of the “spirituality that characterizes human beings.”

The sculptures almost immediately drew impassioned reactions. Some considered the winged creatures angelic, others demonic.

Hundreds left comments online in the exhibit's opening days. Others wandered the grounds through Falls Park in the early mornings, taking photos and gazing at each for a few minutes before continuing with their exercise.

It wasn’t until May 10 that the public reaction to the sculptures bled over into local government.

A Greenville County Council finance committee stripped $7,500 in funding recommended by the county’s hotel industry to go to the Hispanic Alliance that would have further marketed the exhibit. There, by a 4-1 vote, council members Joe Dill, Butch Kirven, Willis Meadows and Dan Tripp voted to instead grant the money to another arts organization, Artisphere, which had just finished its 2021 festival on Main Street the weekend before.

Meadows, the council’s chairman, said council members had received numerous complaints about the sculptures from residents and he didn’t think County Council should support the exhibit. Dill, too, said he had received emails about the sculptures and complaints about nudity.

An online petition started by Jessica Saravia, a Greer resident, called for the sculptures removal because “8 of the statues are of naked men, 1 with his genitals clearly defined.” The petition has garnered more than 1,100 signatures as of May 14.

The sculptures are mostly nude but none in the park or outside of the Peace Center clearly show genitalia. One of a fully-nude man standing between two circles in a Renaissance or Classical style common to Marin’s work, is located inside the Peace Center, visible behind the glass entrance.

The council committee’s action sparked a reaction in support of the public art by the city of Greenville and others in the community. A competing petition to retain the artwork had received nearly 6,000 signatures by May 14.

Kirven said though he voted against the money going to market the exhibit, he supports the Hispanic Alliance and Wings of the City.

“My vote was intended to avoid jeopardizing the entire list of grants and to find another way for the $7,500 to go to the Hispanic Alliance,” Kirven said.

The finance committee’s recommendations came after the county’s accommodations tax advisory board whittled down a list of grant requests from projects across the county that sought funding through the county’s hotel tax revenues.

The full council is set to vote on the committee recommendations May 18. It is listed on the council’s consent agenda, which is normally reserved for topics that aren’t set for debate by the council.

Several council members said May 14 they weren’t aware of any effort to add the funding back for the Hispanic Alliance. Kirven said he didn’t expect an alternative funding proposal to be ready in time for that meeting.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The biggest issue Dill said he took with the Hispanic Alliance’s grant request was that it was a city of Greenville project that he didn’t think benefitted the county as a whole, whereas Artisphere, he said, attracts artists from across the county and visitors stay in hotels throughout the area.

The Wings of the City exhibit has proven to be an inflection point between the new Greenville and that of old — and a familiar divide between city and county.

At the Greenville City Council meeting just after the county committee’s vote, people opposed to the exhibit clapped at public comments given in what was the council’s first in-person gathering since March 2020. But they were met with a curt reminder that the council’s vote was unanimous to accept the exhibit and a statement of support was posted on the city’s website the next day.

On May 14, Mayor Knox White told The Post and Courier that thousands have expressed enjoyment of the sculptures and that any funding decision should be made having seen the sculptures.

“It’s a decision the county has to make,” White said. “We just hope they take the time to get an accurate depiction of the artwork.”

Saravia, who started the Change.org petition to remove the statues, spoke to the City Council and said she is embarrassed to bring guests downtown.

“If these sculptures were actual people, they would be arrested for indecent exposure,” Saravia said.

The hearing closed with more-pointed words of condemnation from Allison Saravia, who invoked the wrath of offending a Christian God.

"I am someone who highly loves and honors marriage, she said. “I’m keeping myself pure for marriage, and that 100 percent includes keeping my eyes pure. I thank God somebody warned me about the statues, because if I had gone downtown unknowingly, that would have had robbed me of my innocence, and you would have been responsible.”

She equated the statues to pornography, which she attributed to a weakening respect for marriage, a “move toward homosexuality” in the country and acceptance of pedophilia.

"You have no idea how profoundly that would crush my spirit,” she said. “Do you care at all that you’re making hundreds and more people cry bitter tears? You say it’s just art, but if an artist were to paint a nude picture of you and place it in the streets of downtown Greenville, would you still hide behind the lie that it’s just art?”

She told council members to destroy the statues and repent “because if you don’t, God’s going to have to take you guys down.”

Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe told the crowd that not only did the council unanimously approve the exhibit, so did the city’s Arts in Public Places Commission, a citizen panel that screens public art.

“This exhibit is a celebration of the constant evolution, resilience, and inclusivity happening in our community,” said Adela Mendoza Executive Director of the Hispanic Alliance. “Each one of the sculptures depict qualities inherent to our humanity, such as strength, compassion, and our infinite capacity to reinvent ourselves. We hope people will visit the exhibit and be reminded of our ability to grow our own wings and take flight to reach our dreams. As we recover from a global pandemic, we can and must reinvent our shared future together.”

Whereas the petition for removal asked to keep Greenville’s public art “rated G for Greenville” the competing petition asked to make the city’s public downtown areas “rated C – for Cultured.”

“Greenville is trying to build a reputation as a cultural destination. Allowing these people to have a world renowned art installation removed from our city would be an embarrassment,” read the petition.

The day after the county committee’s vote and the comments to City Council, the City of Greenville announced it continued to fully support the exhibit.

The pro-art petitioners declared victory and began to raise money to replace the Hispanic Alliance’s marketing dollars “in the event that our elected leaders don’t vote with the majority of their constituents.”