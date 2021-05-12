Greenville, first in SC to pass mask ordinance, scraps rule after McMaster order

GREENVILLE — The city of Greenville was the first local government in South Carolina to pass a mask ordinance as the pandemic escalated. Now, after close to a year in place, the city has deemed the rule "no longer valid."

Regulations that require face coverings inside retail establishments and personal services businesses will no longer be enforced, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said May 12 in a statement. The news comes one day after Gov. Henry McMaster issued a sweeping executive order nullifying mask requirements enacted by local governments.

The order means masks won't be required at events, as has been custom during the course of COVID-19 health protocols recommended by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Furthermore, the order means the city will lift mask and capacity restrictions at public events like the Saturday Market that were in place, Brotherton told The Post and Courier in an interview.

The city is debating whether to continue using a segregated pod format for its weekly Sound Check evening Wednesday concert series, Brotherton said. The pod system, which involves having a reserved spot at the concert, has been popular, she said.

The protocols were put in place to reopen city events that were canceled during the course of 2020.

"Frankly, nothing is enforceable now," she said. "After a lot of deliberation by lawyers and city leaders, you have to realize the governor's orders supersede whatever we may have thought was wisest in Greenville.”

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

In his announcement, the governor cited the prevalence of COVID-19 vaccines and the "latest key indicators, metrics and data elements" measuring the impact of the coronavirus.

McMaster said mask requirements are no longer necessary and that "circumstances are such that South Carolinians can make responsible choices and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their communities."

Last June, the city was the first in South Carolina to pass a mask ordinance, which at the time applied to grocery stores and pharmacies. The governor had already issued orders governing masks in bars and restaurants.

The mask regulations required the city to declare a state of emergency every 60 days, which it did and along the way required face coverings in every retail establishment.

Throughout the past year, the city hosted briefings where high-level health experts pleaded with the public at critical times to wear masks whenever possible. As recently as April 28, Dr. Wendell James, Prisma Health-Upstate's chief medical officer, said masks would likely be needed through the end of the summer.

"We're getting close," he said. "We're just not quite there yet."