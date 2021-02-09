Greenville County used $22 million from CARES Act to pay EMS salaries and expenses

Greenville County used more than $16.4 million of the county’s allotted CARES Act money to pay salaries for its emergency medical service employees in 2020, a use county administrator Joe Kernell said was allowed under the federal guidelines.

Kernell said he hoped the move would help the county to maintain its financial footing amid budget uncertainty. The county kept another $5.7 million for expected EMS salary and expenses for 2021.

It all came as part of the $91 million Greenville County received under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in the spring of 2020 to combat the financial effects of the pandemic.

In all, Greenville County distributed $58.6 million throughout the community for food, shelter, mental health, small business grants, medical expenses and more.

It kept $32.8 million — nearly 36 percent of the funds — for its own needs. That included technology upgrades to conduct county and court business online, covering online credit card processing fees for payments so residents could avoid going to County Square, and purchasing protective equipment for employees.

Emergency responders saw a dramatic increase in call volume due to the pandemic and also saw staff shortages due to absenteeism related to the pandemic, according to the county.

The funding allowed the county to reimburse EMS salaries that fell across two fiscal years and covered 49 percent of salaries for that timeframe, said Bob Mihalic, Greenville County spokesman.

Kernell, in a report to County Council on how the funds were spent, said using the money to pay for EMS helps the county financially going forward, even as staff is uncertain whether property tax bills will be paid by many in the community as many experience financial hardship..

“We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen,” Kernell said. “Tax collections have been kind of off compared to last year.”

Uncertainty about tax revenue led the county to designate all that remained of its CARES Act funds at year’s end to pay for 2021 EMS expenses.

“We do want stuff in place in case there is a shortage of tax revenue,” Kernell said. “That supports everything we do.”

The decision came even as the county received another $15.8 million to use for emergency rental, landlord and utilities assistance this year.

County staff presented a report on all 2020 CARES Act expenditures to County Council on Feb. 2.