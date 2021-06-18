Greenville County sheriff wants to move forensics, property and evidence under his control

For decades, Greenville County has kept its forensics, drug and DNA labs, property and evidence and records divisions separate from its sheriff’s office.

The arrangement allows County Council direct oversight and maintains separation in responsibility for evidence leading up to a case trial. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis wants that to change.

Lewis has asked to shift the departments from the county’s Department of Public Safety to the sheriff’s office. He said the move would improve communication and would allow more deputies to be trained to handle forensics requests for crime scenes like obtaining fingerprints from car burglaries, which have increased across the county.

He said 43 of the state’s 46 counties operate with those departments under the control of the sheriff.

“I’m talking about providing service to the county,” Lewis said. “I’m not talking about popularity. I’m not talking about money. I’m not talking about power or influence, I assure you. This is all about service.”

Several council members questioned the move and the idea of ceding control of the departments to the sheriff’s office. They noted the legal scandal of previous Sheriff Will Lewis and the council’s inability to rectify that situation beyond asking for his resignation, which he declined to give. Will Lewis was found guilty of misconduct by a public officer in 2019. He spent three weeks in jail but appealed the ruling. The state Supreme Court hasn’t yet ruled on his appeal.

Last week, Councilman Mike Barnes, who chairs the council’s public safety committee, motioned for the county to transfer those departments to the sheriff’s office as part of the county’s budget allocation. After a brief discussion, he held his motion until the council could further explore the issue. That first opportunity came June 17 at the council’s budget workshop.

Councilwoman Liz Seman asked Lewis if he believed the county was not providing good service to its citizens under the current system.

“I certainly think it could be better,” Lewis said. “I think it’s been a bare minimum.”

Lewis mentioned forensics in particular and said he often has to tell residents whose crime scenes weren’t processed for smaller burglaries that he isn’t in charge of that department. The county provides forensics to each municipality in addition to the sheriff’s office on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lewis said he had not discussed the issue with the head of the Public Safety Department or the head of the forensics division. He said he spoke to County Administrator Joe Kernell about the idea but had not made a formal request before it came up at the council meeting.

“If there are operational issues, I think we should address the operational issues before we make a wholesale change,” said Councilman Lynn Ballard. Ballard said the current system provides autonomy and separates the chain of custody or evidence so it doesn’t jeopardize a case if a sheriff’s deputy comes under investigation.

“The person who occupies the office of the sheriff is critical and must be considered if this change were to be made,” he said. “The current sheriff, Hobart Lewis, is an honorable and honest man. His immediate predecessor? I don’t think I need to say any more than that.”

Any potential move would affect about 80 employees. Lewis said he had no qualms with the current department heads and didn’t expect a change to come with cost savings.

“We’re not cutting anybody’s jobs,” Lewis said.

He said he thought it would streamline operations, allow better communication and would make people readily available to the sheriff’s office.

Councilman Dan Tripp asked Lewis about the perception that taking the departments into the sheriff’s office looks “like the fox guarding the henhouse.”

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and turmoil over policing in America “is now the appropriate time,” Tripp asked.

Lewis said he is aware of that issue and that his department has worked to deescalate situations locally. He said he believes he’s built up a modicum of trust in the past 15 months as sheriff and understands where the county stands on issues of race and policing.

Council members and county officials said they would continue to investigate the issue and see if there were adjustments that could be made.

“Something of this magnitude, I would suggest we need to take a hard look at it,” Kernell said.

He said the county must keep in mind that the public safety department's mission is to support all law enforcement agencies in the county, not just the sheriff’s office. Kernell said any potential change couldn’t be handled as a part of the budget process and would need to be made by an ordinance, which would require three readings by council.