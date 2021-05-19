Greenville County proposed budget adds deputies and EMS, stiffs natural resources trust

Greenville County plans to add 39 deputies and 25 new employees to its emergency services department over the next two years as part of its biennium budget, which was introduced May 18.

The total for the two-year budget cycle comes to $647.5 million. Broken into separate years, the county plans to spend $319 million in the upcoming fiscal year and $328.5 million the following fiscal year, an increase of 4.7 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

The county's fiscal year runs July 1-June 30. The proposed budget does not include a property tax increase.

Greenville County would add 29 Sheriff’s Office deputies over the next year. Nineteen of those would provide security at the county’s future Family Court location on Halton Road. Another 10 deputies would be added the following year.

The county would also add another 20 emergency medical technicians to its staff over the next two years, as well as four assistant supervisors in its medical communications center and a specialist to train EMS employees.

County Administrator Joe Kernell said EMS is experiencing the same staffing issues that agencies across the country are seeing after 15 months of responding to emergencies during a pandemic.

The county plans to add four deputy coroners, six detention center officers, a new attorney and two paralegals for the solicitor’s office, and two administrative support specialists for the county’s probate court.

Employees would receive 2.5 percent raises as part of each year’s budget.

The county plans to spend $12 million each year on its road program. Kernell said that is the same amount the county is currently spending on roads.

After it voted to establish a countywide historic and natural resources trust at the end of 2020, the county budget includes no money to fund the trust. The trust’s board had requested $10 million per year to help pay for projects to preserve special properties for conservation.

The county plans to spend $71 million in fiscal year 2022 and $75 million in FY 2023 on capital projects, mostly related to construction of its new county office building, relocating some county offices and upgrading technology.

The county would maintain a fund balance of about $55 million in order to keep its AAA bond rating.

County Council will hold a public hearing June 15 and plans to finalize the FY 2022 budget June 29 and the FY 2023 budget July 20.