Greenville County plans to turn closed Woodfield Community Center into affordable housing

When Lisa Sweeney was a child living in the Belle Meade neighborhood on Greenville’s west side, the small neighborhood community center was the gathering place for the community.

She remembers when there was a pool, when the outdoor water fountain was installed and when the community gathered for a cookout around the stone outdoor grill.

For years, the small building offered summer and after-school classes for the community’s children and those from nearby apartment complexes. It was known as the Woodfield Community Center, and at one time it was a thriving center for a majority-white neighborhood that mostly served as housing for military families before Donaldson Air Force Base closed.

As the community became the diverse, working-class neighborhood that exists today, the center was operated by the county’s recreation district until the county closed the building in 2016.

A baseball backstop and a set of old metal benches are still on site, as is a playground occasionally used by children in the neighborhood. But the building itself is closed and unused. The roof needs replacing. Mold is growing inside the concrete structure and its metal window frames are rusting.

Now the county wants to turn the building and the three acres of land the county owns in the middle of the neighborhood into a small development with affordable single-family homes. District 25 Councilman Ennis Fant supports that idea since the building is vacant and the county does not plan to spend money to reopen and staff the small neighborhood community center.

“They’re not going to replace it, period,” Fant said. “I’ve asked for five years now and the answer’s no.”

But at a recent public hearing, a number of community members said they want the park and community center reopened rather than turned into housing.

Sweeney said she never saw if signs were posted at the center notifying neighbors of the county’s plan to donate the property to the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority for the housing project. It was only after she inquired about the building’s future when the county placed barricades in front of the parking lot that Sweeney said she found out the county’s plan.

Dean Redmond, a Belle Meade resident, urged the county to keep the property and reinvest in the community center.

“It would be nice if we had our own place in the Belle Meade community,” Redmond said.

Kester Skinner said he has lived across the street from the park since 1994. He takes his grandchildren to the playground.

“We need a park for our community and we need a place for our kids to be at to play at to be safe,” Skinner said.

Sweeney said the late former Councilwoman Lottie Gibson “fought hard” for the community center to be opened. Sweeney once helped run summer programs at the center and said she would like to do that again. Now she buses children from Belle Meade and the nearby Fleetwood Manor Apartments to a location in Mauldin for her summer and after-school activities.

County Council held off on a final vote to transfer the community center to GCRA in order to listen to the community’s concerns.

Sweeney met with County Administrator Joe Kernell on June 8. Fant said the county plans to keep a pocket park as part of the new development in order to give children a place to play, but it does not plan to reopen the community building and still plans to build affordable housing.

Kernell told council the building should be condemned. The foundation is poor and has caused the building to slant, the roof leaks and the HVAC, appliances and windows are all damaged. It is also not handicapped accessible, has limited parking and is not on a main thoroughfare for easy community access, he said.

The community has reported loitering and gun shots, and maintenance costs are excessive for the little-used location. It does not align with the county recreation district’s goals and would likely need to be demolished and rebuilt, he said. The county doesn’t have funding in place or intent to replace the building.

“Without program services on site the property will remain a distraction for the community,” Kernell said.

Fant said the county wants to use its budget to fund larger community centers that can serve multiple neighborhoods rather than small centers like the shuttered Woodfield Community Center.

Kernell pointed to nearby options for child services, including the county’s Mt. Pleasant Community Center just over a mile away that is fully staffed and offers programming. Upstate Circle of Friends, a nonprofit, is less than a quarter-mile from the center and has after-school and summer programs, food service and other programming for at-risk children and families, Kernell said. Pleasant Valley Connections, another nonprofit that offers programs for children and seniors, is also just more than a mile away on Old Augusta Road.

Sweeney said Mt. Pleasant and Pleasant Valley Connections are too far away for the neighborhood children to walk. Even if they could, they would have to cross busy four-lane White Horse Road or Augusta Road, she said.

Fant, who campaigned to bring more affordable housing to his district, said the site is a prime spot for a small seven-home community since the county doesn’t have to purchase the land and it could fit within an existing neighborhood.

“You can’t really justify a small center right there,” he said.

He expects the council to vote on the land transfer at its next meeting on June 15.