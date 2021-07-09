Greenville County may refund fees Supreme Court ruled illegal, could first seek rehearing

Greenville County will likely refund a portion of fees collected since 2018 to residents after the state Supreme Court ruled the county’s telecommunications fee and a portion of its road maintenance fee invalid.

But the county may first seek to have the case reheard by the court, a last-ditch effort that at least one county councilman said he did not expect to succeed.

Just how the county would refund the money is still unclear. It would be costly to mail refund checks to residents, and would add an expense to the county beyond the millions it may be required to refund.

County Council Chairman Willis Meadows said it is too soon for council to decide what to do next because the county attorney plans to file a request for the case to be reheard. Once the court’s decision is final, the county will have a better idea what to do next, he said.

The state Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling issued June 30, declared the two Greenville County fees invalid. The case arose after the County Council raised its roads maintenance fee from $15 per year to $25 and issued a new $14.95 telecommunications fee for its emergency response system in 2018.

Three state legislators from Greenville County, Reps. Mike Burns and Garry Smith, and state Sen. Dwight Loftis, filed a lawsuit saying the fees were illegal. Lower courts dismissed their lawsuit but the Supreme Court overturned the earlier decisions.

If the county’s last request for the Supreme Court to rehear the case is denied, Meadows said the county should refund the money to those who paid it.

“It has been declared an invalid fee so it would seem to me that we should return the money to the citizens that have paid it,” Meadows said.

Robbie Childs, who represented the legislators in the case, said he plans to petition the court to require the county do just that, with interest. If that isn’t granted, he said there would be a number of residents ready to file suit to seek a refund.

County Councilman Butch Kirven agreed with Meadows that the fees should be returned if the court’s decision is finalized.

“I think if the ruling stands it would require a refund of those fees,” Kirven said. “It’s going to be pretty tough on the county to do that but I think we can.”

Councilman Steve Shaw said he also thought the fees should be refunded. Council must decide how to do that with the least added cost to taxpayers, he said.

“It seems like we’ve got to give that money back,” he said. “I think the question is how we’re going to do it because the process is expensive. But I think you have to give it back.”

Unlike some of the smaller counties in the state, Greenville could absorb the cost with its $55 million in reserves, he said. Whatever the county does, Meadows said residents shouldn’t expect to experience any loss of key services.

“I don’t think you’re going to see any difference in the road paving. I don’t think you’re going to see any difference in law enforcement or public safety,” Meadows said. “These are priorities for the county and I think we can solve this without impacting any of the services that we’re providing at the present time.”

The county said the court ruling would impact about $7 million in expected revenue for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. It expected to collect about $16 million total in the coming year from the two fees. The $7 million figure assumes the county would continue to collect the original $15 roads maintenance fee it instituted in 1993.

Childs said he believes the original $15 fee is also unconstitutional, though the court ruling doesn’t address that fee. In 1997, the state legislature defined a user fee as a “charge required to be paid in return for a particular government service or program made available to the payer that benefits the payer in some manner different from the members of the general public not paying the fee.”

By that definition, the county’s original user fee should’ve been invalidated in 1997, Childs said.

“I think the legislature changed the game in 1997 and just nobody paid any attention to it, or nobody wanted to pay attention to it,” he said.

Counties across the state are evaluating the legality of user fees charged to residents. Most counties have some type of fee that may not stand up after the court’s ruling. For example, Union County has a landfill fee. Florence County has a $35 road maintenance fee. Kershaw County held an emergency meeting to discuss $2 million it expected to generate from its road maintenance fee this coming year.

Kirven said there may be a push this year for the General Assembly to pave the way for a fee solution. If not, counties may be hamstrung on the amount of revenue they can generate to replace the fees because the legislature has limited the ability of counties to raise taxes each year.

Kirven doesn’t see the user fees as a way to dodge property taxes but as a way to tell people exactly how their money is going to be spent.

“People like to know if they’re going to pay a fee, what it’s going for,” he said. “With property taxes everything goes into a big pot and you pay for all county services and programs.”