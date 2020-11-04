Greenville County election count a slog; incumbents win big but school board shifts

Election Day turned into Election Night, and then Election Morning, in Greenville County as workers continued tabulating absentee ballots and processing thousands of provisional ballots until nearly dawn Wednesday.

In the end, the theme of incumbents comfortably holding on prevailed - except in the Greenville County School Board race, which sees a shakeup in many ways directly related to the issue of returning to five-day attendance.

Where fears of long lines at polls on Election Day didn't materialize, the vote count ended up a quagmire.

Elections Director Conway Belangia counted 95,803 absentee ballots cast by mail or in-person at early voting locations throughout the county ahead of Tuesday’s General Election. Those were combined with the 162,313 ballots cast on Tuesday.

Election workers posted 33 precincts worth of results by 11 p.m., but posting further results dragged as workers next tabulated all of the absentee results before completing results from the other 118 polling places. As a result, the complete results were not posted publicly until 6:26 a.m.

Combine it all, and voter turnout reached just under 70 percent — far less than the 80 percent Belangia had said was possible.

“I’m disappointed,” he said.

In the end, incumbents held onto county, state and congressional offices by wide margins - save for Greenville County School Board, where one incumbent lost and another eeked out a win as two challengers split votes.

In total, five seats were contested with one race uncontested and two others being races to fill vacated seats.

In the only race to span countywide, incumbent Sheriff Hobart Lewis, a Republican, won by a landslide in results that must be certified later this week. Lewis won 162,881 votes, while Democratic challenger, Paul Guy, received 91,352.

Belangia released absentee results at about 2 a.m., and they skewed heavily Democratic. Of the 53,516 straight-party votes, 27,042 were Democratic compared to 26,273 Republican. The sheriff's race showed the same trend, with Democratic candidate Paul Guy receiving 46,261 absentee votes to Hobart Lewis's 45,732.

Republican U.S. Reps. William Timmons and Jeff Duncan, who together represent the Upstate in Congress, handily beat their Democratic challengers. Timmons defeated Kim Nelson. Duncan defeated Hosea Cleveland.

Some other countywide offices up for reelection in Greenville County — coroner, register of deeds and clerk of court — were uncontested and returned incumbents to office.

In the five contested County Council races, newcomers Steve Shaw and Stan Tzouvelekas, and incumbent Chairman Butch Kirven, finished with commanding leads.

Republican incumbent Liz Seman, who represents the Augusta Road area of Greenville, topped her Democratic challenger, Amanda Scott, 14,711 to 9,847.

Shaw, a Republican who will take over the Taylors-area seat currently held by Sid Cates, beat Democrat Farris Steele Johnson 16,537 votes to 6,333. Cates is retiring.

Tzouvelekas, a Republican who will take over the North Main and Wade Hampton-area seat currently by Bob Taylor, beat Democrat Samantha Wallace 12,388 votes to 8,869. Taylor is also retiring.

Kirven, also a Republican, will continue to represent the Simpsonville/Five Forks area. He beat his Democratic challenger, Will Morin, 18,521 votes to 9,965.

Finally, Democratic incumbent Ennis Fant handily defeated his Republican challenger, Ben Carper. Results were 10,114 votes for Fant to 4,371 for Carper.

In Greenville County’s nonpartisan school board races, preliminary counts showed Roy Chamlee coming in third place in a three-way race. The top vote getter, Angie Mosley.

Debi Bush, who has been on the board for more than two decades, won narrowly, aided solely by the fact that school board races are won by a plurality of the vote instead of requiring a runoff.

The Post and Courier earlier reported that school board races require runoffs if no candidate reaches 50 percent, but the school district this morning clarified the rules.

Bush benefitted from having two challengers, both who have called on the district to be more-aggressive in its return to five-day instruction amid the coronavirus health crisis.

Ashley Martin won 5,687 votes. A fellow challenger who dropped out and endorsed Martin, Brandon Smith, won 2,256 votes. If not for Smith's presence on the ballot siphoning his share, the combined number to expressed alternatives to Bush - who won 6,507 votes - would have seen the incumbent handily defeated.

Over in Fountain Inn, Sarah Dulin had a commanding lead over her two opponents for that area’s school board seat, which is being vacated by longtime incumbent Crystal Ball O'Connor. Kori Hillson, who was endorsed by O’Connor, received 5,549 votes to Dulin’s 11,170. In third was Warner Bouzek with 2,171.

In the Blue Ridge area, retired educator Carolyn Styles easily beat her opponent Dollie Collins, 14,670 votes to 4,604. That seat is being vacated by incumbent Joy Grayson.

Incumbent school board member Michelle Goodwin Calwile won. Preliminary results gave her 4,809 votes, to Tabatha Mata Crawford’s 2,712. Jennifer Tanner was third with 2,645.

Altogether, six seats were up for reelection this year, and only one incumbent, Glenda Morrison Fair, faced no challengers Tuesday.

Absentee ballots accounted for 37 percent of all votes cast for the 2020 General Election in Greenville County.