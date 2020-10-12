Greenville County early voting locations 'slammed' for second week in a row

A week after early voting opened in South Carolina, there are still long lines at polling locations around Greenville County for the general election in November.

At County Square in Greenville and a satellite location in Simpsonville, the wait was two or three hours on Monday morning, according to Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia. There were also long lines at locations in Gantt, Travelers Rest and Greer.

"We are slammed," Belangia said.

The Simpsonville, Gantt, Travelers Rest and Greer locations opened Monday. County Square has been open since Oct. 5. Click here for more information on times and locations.

South Carolina opened absentee voting to everyone this year in response to fears that the coronavirus would spread at voting locations. As of Saturday, Greenville County had sent out more than 40,708 absentee ballots and about 25,000 have been returned. The influx has caused some delays as officials process the ballots.

In a typical year, Belangia said there is usually an uptick closer to the election, but with early voting open to everyone, all bets are off.

"We've never had these long lines early in the process," he said. "It's going to be different. It's going to be a COVID-19 situation. Now, whether these long lines actually reduce between now and Oct. 31 or Nov. 2, only time will tell."

When early voting first opened, Belangia predicted the initial surge would dwindle after the first week. He felt the four satellite offices would likely shrink lines at County Square.

But Georgia opened early voting Monday, he said, which typically causes a surge in South Carolina.

"The news media cover into Georgia and North Carolina here and when they report on those opening, people don't hear what state it is, they just say, 'oh, early voting started today, and go," he said Monday morning. "We've experienced that for a decade or more."

Dennis Wells cast his ballot at about noon Monday after waiting for more than three hours in a line that stretched down the sidewalk in front of the Simpsonville Activity and Senior Center.

It was his second attempt. He'd waited in line for hours Friday before giving up to try again Monday morning.

"It was worth it," he said.

Wells typically votes early because his work schedule doesn't allow him to vote on election day.

"I've voted in the past where it was very lukewarm," he said. "A lot of years its like there's no turnout at all, so this is good to see."

Steve and Lynn Ramirez and their son Lucas had been waiting in line at the Activity Center for about an hour when a poll worker told them around 12:15 p.m. it would likely be three more hours before they voted. They decided to leave and try again later.

"It's not the line is horribly long, it's that it's very slow," said Lynn Ramirez, who's served as a poll worker in the past. "They only have one computer checking people in and the poll worker said that's the bottle neck."

Voters at the Mt. Pleasant Community Center in Gantt were facing similar challenges at 12:26 Monday.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

While the 37-person line there wasn't as long as the one in Simpsonville, there was only one person checking voters in, slowing progress.

The line was moving slowly, with people at the front saying they had been standing there since 11:10 a.m.

Poll worker George Leweke stepped outside to reassure the crowd.

“We did not expect this heavy turnout,” Leweke told those standing near the door. “It hit us by surprise.”

“We can’t hear you,” someone called out from the back of the line.

This story will be updated with reporting from multiple voting locations.

. The line was moving slowly, with people at the front saying they had been standing there since 11:10 a.m.

Poll worker George Leweke stepped outside to reassure the crowd.

“We did not expect this heavy turnout,” Leweke told those standing near the door. “It hit us by surprise.”

“We can’t hear you,” someone called out from the back of the line.

At Greenville County Square in downtown Greenville, 76 people stood in line for early voting at 11:35 a.m. Monday. Valerie Murphy of Greenville was within 10 people of entering the doors. She told The Post And Courier she had been in line for about 35 minutes.

“It’s my day off,” she said when asked why she was standing in line.

Her companion, Jim Groener, said he saw no reason not to get it over with if polls were already open.

Terry and Deborah Nichols of Greenville said they came early because they will be out of town on Nov. 3.

“It’s a lot going on,” Deborah said when asked what inspired her to vote.

Terry, a veteran, said he fought Communists in Vietnam to maintain everyone’s right to vote.

Reginald B. Taylor asked a poll worker when the lines would be shorter and learned that Monday’s line was the shortest it has been since this, the county’s main early-voting site, opened a week ago.

“I’m just trying to get this voting thing out of the way while I’m still thinking about it,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he always votes.

“There’s a lot of mud getting thrown around,” he said.