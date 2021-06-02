Greenville County cuts Hispanic Alliance funds over downtown public art display

Greenville County Council voted 8-4 to withhold $7,500 from a marketing effort for the Wings of the City temporary art exhibit in downtown Greenville.

“Thank you Jesus!” a woman in the audience shouted after the vote as others applauded.

The split vote on June 1 came after a boisterous round of public comments between members of the public who spoke in favor of the exhibit and the county’s support of it, or those opposed to the nine sculptures scattered throughout Falls Park and the Peace Center plaza.

Some labeled them demonic or pornographic and called for the public art to be removed for the sake of children. Others said County Council would be heading down a path of government censorship by weighing in on what types of art its accommodations tax committee recommends to receive money from the county’s hotel tax.

The city of Greenville, along with the Hispanic Alliance and sponsors like Bank of America, brought the sculptures to town for a six-month exhibit that debuted in April. The city has already said the sculptures will stay and Mayor Knox White and all City Council members have expressed support. Thee county's vote does not affect the art display, only the diversion of $7,500 away from the Hispanic Alliance.

The figures evoke the idea of freedom, diversity and inclusion and were brought “to enrich Greenville culturally,” said Francisco Sanchez, a member of the Hispanic Alliance board of directors. In particular, he called four winged beings located in Falls Park the “guardians of Greenville.”

Carolyn Watson, a retired art history professor at Furman University, said she didn’t “see nudity per se as the problem” because the anatomical realism is manipulated and covered by decorative features. She said the artist’s work features post-modern ambiguity and dehumanization, depicted by some of the sculptures wearing masks and in some figures, implicit “sexual perversity.”

Watson said the beaks and wings of the guardian figures relate an Aztec god Quetzalcoatl-Ehecatl, whose temple was “built over the graves of over 200 human sacrifices.”

“Is this avatar of a bloodthirsty deity what you want as a guardian in Falls Park?” Watson said.

Ellen Stevenson, chair of the Hispanic Alliance board, said it would be a huge missed opportunity if the council failed to support the exhibit.

“The collaboration in the community is promoting dialogue between the public and the artwork and between cultures. The exhibition celebrates the global spirit of the Upstate, symbolizing human connection across distance and the role of art as a universal language.”

Chris Richardson, also with the Hispanic Alliance, said the Wings of the City exhibit marketing would have been funded by tourism to promote tourism and wasn’t using funding from local taxes.

But Martha Gibbs of Simpsonville said “we the people live here.” She cited comments made by the Mexican artist Jorge Marin that creating the artwork is a work of exhibitionist exorcism “that lets my demons, fantasies and ideals come out.”

“This is not what Greenville’s accustomed to,” said Gibbs, a lifelong resident who said the county should support Christian and southern values. “We need to promote family-oriented art.”

J.R. Stratton, who also spoke during public comments, called the exhibit “wicked filth that is being brought to our community. … I like evocative art. I do not appreciate provocative art.”

In May, County Council’s finance committee stripped the funding from the nonprofit Hispanic Alliance over complaints from some county residents. The committee voted 4-1 to recommend the money be designated to Artisphere instead.

The item was included in the council’s committee reports June 1, rather than as a consent item as it had been for the previous meeting. Councilwoman Liz Seman, who objected to it previously being on the consent agenda, reiterated her support for allocating $7,500 to the Hispanic Alliance. She said the council risked becoming overly entangled in the curation of art, which she said was too “in the weeds” as a council decision.

Councilman Dan Tripp disagreed, and said the council is responsible for these decisions.

“There’s a reason these come to us for final approval,” Tripp said. “I don’t think we should be curators of public art but I think there are times as council members that we need to stand up and represent those who have a different view. So I do that tonight.”

Seman’s motion to restore funding to the Hispanic Alliance failed 8-4, with councilmembers Seman, Lynn Ballard, Butch Kirven and Chris Harrison in favor. The motion to approve the full funding list with the added $7,500 going to Artisphere passed by a voice vote.