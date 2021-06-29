Greenville County budget: $10M more for affordable homes, 29 deputies, land trust shut out

Greenville County Council rejected a request made by the city of Greenville for $800,000 over the next two years to help make up revenue shortfalls at the Greenville Convention Center caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

The county council also rejected funding its own newly created Historic and Natural Preservation Trust, which asked for money over the next two-year budget cycle to purchase and preserve land and historic structures from encroaching development.

The moves came June 29 as the county approved its $319 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1. The budget does not include a property tax increase.

The council did vote unanimously to allocate $10 million more over the next two years to affordable housing projects as the county seeks to close a housing gap for middle-class residents that is projected to widen to as many as 20,000 units if action isn’t taken each year over the next decade. The county had already proposed committing $1 million per year to affordable housing before Councilwoman Liz Seman's motion to add an additional $5 million per year.

Councilman Chris Harrison made the motion to allocate money to the convention center. There was no discussion and the funding request was rejected by a 7-5 vote. Chairman Willis Meadows, along with councilmembers Mike Barnes, Lynn Ballard, Ennis Fant, Xanthene Norris, Steve Shaw and Stan Tzouvelekas each opposed the request.

The convention center is facing an $800,000 shortfall this year following canceled events during the pandemic, said city of Greenville spokeswoman Beth Brotherton. She said the city had asked the county to split the shortfall with the city.

A subsequent request by Councilman Dan Tripp to provide $1 million per year over the next two years to the county’s new conservation trust also failed to gain traction with the majority of the council.

The council created the trust in December 2020 with a stated goal to protect lands with significant natural, cultural and/or historic resources in the county. The council appointed 12 members to the trust but did not initially provide any seed funding.

The trust requested $10 million over two years as an initial request as part of this budget cycle, but the version of the budget county staff presented to the council didn’t include any money for the trust. Tripp asked for the $1 million as a trial run for the trust, which likely could leverage that money with other grants or resources to purchase key properties.

Councilman Butch Kirven, who led the effort to create the trust while he was chairman last year, called it a useful tool for the county to protect its special places.

Seman said the community backed the idea of preserving more land and dictated that through the county’s comprehensive plan.

The motion would have required the trust to seek council approval for any allocations greater than $200,000. But the motion did not convince a majority of council and failed on a 6-6 vote. Councilmembers Lynn Ballard, Joe Dill, Harrison, Kirven, Seman and Tripp voted in favor.

No council members who voted against the motion spoke about their reasons. Several members, including Barnes, Fant, Norris and Meadows, voted to create the trust last year when it was passed by unanimous vote.

Meadows questioned the funding structure of the trust at the time and said he thought it did similar work to nonprofit environmental advocacy and land conservation organization Upstate Forever. Meadows could not be reached for comment.

Failing to fund the trust with county tax dollars doesn’t prevent the trust from operating, but it could slow the county’s ability to negotiate quickly on land purchases since the trust must ask council for funding any time it seeks to make a purchase.

The budget also funds 51 new positions within county government, including 29 additional deputies for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. 19 of the deputies will be added to the county’s new Family Court office building under renovation on Halton Road. The sheriff’s office currently has 11 deputies who provide security at Family Court on University Ridge, but the new facility will have eight courtrooms rather than six, is a larger building and has a different configuration with more entrances that require security, said county Administrator Joe Kernell.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said he received everything he asked for in the budget.

Additional positions created include:

10 new EMT’s in the county emergency services department, as well as 4 medical communications assistant supervisors and a clinical education specialist

2 deputy coroners

3 detention center officers

1 general counsel position in the solicitor’s office

1 administrative support specialist at Probate Court

Other budget highlights:

A 2.5 percent cost of living raise for all county employees.

Nearly $71 million for capital projects, including construction of the new county administration building at University Ridge.

Greenville County operates on a biennium budget cycle and approves two years of budgets in one cycle. County Council is expected to finalize the budget for fiscal year 2023 at its next meeting, July 20.