Greenville councilman often shares citizen emails with personal info. Some want him to stop.

Earlier this year, when the Greenville County Council briefly considered a resolution to lend its explicit support to gun rights, Greenville mom Dawn Pyle was in attendance for another matter and later searched out information about the proposed Second Amendment resolution.

What she found troubled her. The man behind the resolution was a neo-Confederate who’d been found guilty of defacing a monument in North Carolina the year before with explicit racist language written in magic marker.

So Pyle emailed two councilmembers on the afternoon of the next council meeting when the resolution could have been debated. She did so because, as she stated in her email, she didn’t want councilmembers to “be caught unaware” of his recent past. Her email was forwarded to the rest of the council and to some staff members.

Pyle wrote that she truly had no real interest in the matter and fell into the information somewhat by accident.

“But sometimes you get put into situations to affect change,” she wrote. “I chose positive change which is why I passed along this info. Please do not use my name in reference to this.”

The council didn’t debate the issue and it hasn’t resurfaced since. The man spoke at that February council meeting and later was escorted out by security deputies after confronting a councilmember.

Pyle thought nothing more of it until months later when she received a call from a man who had some concerning information.

The morning after that February meeting, Councilman Joe Dill had forwarded her email directly to the man whose information she passed along to the council.

“I was really upset,” Pyle said. “I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel safe.”

The information caused her sleepless nights and led her and several other residents to express their dismay to council members.

Dill had forwarded emails from constituents directly to the opposing side of contentious issues before. Notably, he passed along emails to his supporters this year that were sent to him by LGBTQ rights activists who wanted the council to sunset a 1996 resolution that criticized gay lifestyles, which the council later did. Dill voted against a sunset of the resolution.

One of the people Dill forwarded emails to was Ben Carper, who later ran unsuccessfully to unseat Councilman Ennis Fant for the District 25 council seat.

Since then, Pyle and others have pushed for council members to make a rule change to prevent sharing of constituent emails with others outside of council and staff, or start a task force to study the issue and draft a rule change.

Fant introduced the rule change this month and the council’s committee of the whole debated it. At Dill’s request, the council voted 7-5 to table consideration of the rule change until January when the new council session begins.

Fant said he wouldn’t call the forwarding of emails malicious, but said the council needs to be more careful in how it shares information in order to maintain trust of constituents. He said there have been times residents have been harassed or threatened when a councilmember shares information with someone on the opposite side of an issue.

“Let’s not push that information out to people who could threaten people who thought they were sharing valuable information,” Fant said.

Councilman Rick Roberts said one such email was sent to him and another councilman and was forwarded to the rest of council. Dill then shared it with a constituent. Roberts called it common sense that councilmembers wouldn’t inflame sensitive situations by passing around emails to residents. Constituents are not subject to the same scrutiny as councilmembers, he said.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“They’re not public figures,” he said. “They didn’t sign up to be put in the limelight.”

Chairman Butch Kirven said most organizations have protocol to protect people’s privacy. A council policy would show the public the polite thing to do to protect people’s privacy, he said.

Any council rule change likely wouldn’t be enforceable and wouldn’t carry any penalty if a council member broke the rule, said Mark Tollison, county attorney.

Citizen emails to council members are public records and would be released if someone filed a request for records under the state’s Freedom of Information Act, Tollison said. The county would redact personally identifiable information such as a phone number, email address or physical address, he said.

Fant also acknowledged the change wouldn’t be enforceable but said the council should take a stand against something he called ethically wrong.

“Do we have to have a rule to do what’s right?” said Councilman Willis Meadows. Later he added, “That’s just common courtesy that we should have for each other. That’s a sad commentary of us on council if we have to have a rule to do what should be good common sense.”

In several recent cases of emails obtained by The Post and Courier, Dill forwarded emails without redacting names, addresses, phone numbers or email addresses. Dill said he treats email like any other conversation. It’s open, it’s public and it’s shareable. If a resident sends Dill an email, they shouldn’t expect privacy, he said.

“Don’t send me an email if you don’t want the whole world to see it,” Dill said.

If someone wants to share information in confidence, Dill said to call him. Dill said certain members of county council were trying to demonize him and he wasn’t going to go along with it.

In February, Jeremy Krober spoke at the council meeting and said he became interested in the council’s debate about the 1996 Family Values resolution.

His emails were among those shared by Dill. He has spoken multiple times at council meetings since then and urged the council to adopt a rule change. Though not illegal, it raises concern, Krober said.

“By sharing these emails for whatever reason, you are putting your constituents at harm and you are losing the trust of the people who voted you into office.”

Marietta resident Penny Lollis said she has taken issues to Dill in the past to solve problems in her town.

But after she emailed Dill about her opposition to a now-stalled proposal by the county to enact density limits on residential development of unzoned land, she received an email from someone on the opposite side of the issue trying to convince her to change her mind.

That person had learned of her position after Dill forwarded her email, Lollis said.

Pyle, the Greenville mother of two, said she could best be described as a middle-aged mother who taught choir for 11 years, served as a Girl Scouts leader for 12 years, and who had never before been involved in county business. But the email issue has left her with lost trust of local politicians when she was trying to be helpful.

“It’s about trust, confidence, and I have zero now,” she said.