Greenville council votes to allow hybrid online/in-person meetings, keeps public comments

Council voted eight to one Friday to permanently change its rule to allow members to attend meetings remotely. The move came as an emergency order temporarily requiring Zoom meetings, which has been reupped multiple times, expired.

During the meeting, County Council Clerk Regina McCaskill said the dais in chambers can fit five to seven people while adhering to social distancing guidelines and the room can accommodate up to 45 people.

Councilman Rick Roberts voted against the motion Friday, saying all members should be required to meet in person. He suggested the body meet in another, larger room in County Square to allow for social distancing, though McCaskill said it was not equipped to effectively record meetings.

"It would take a few hours to make that room work," Roberts said. "Our delegation meets in that room. We have our school board meeting in person. We have Mauldin meeting in person, all these people who are able to get this done and to have separation."

Councilman Ennis Fant, on the other hand, said he did not believe there should be an in-person option at all as coronavirus cases rise in the Upstate, though he ultimately voted in favor of the motion. He said he worried the move would put high-risk members of council at risk, such as 91-year-old Xanthene Norris, who said she intended to attend meeting at chambers if the option was available.

"I am just not comfortable with this in-person stuff, I'm just not," he said.

Councilwoman Liz Seaman, who supported the rule change, said it would make attending meetings easier for members of the council who travel regularly for work.

At the same meeting Friday, Council voted to punt on a proposed change to public comments that would require the council chairman to schedule a meeting to hear public comments on non-agenda items and disallow them during regular meetings.

Council did not permit non-agenda comments for months after it first began meeting remotely early this year, but started holding separate Zoom meetings to hear them in response to public outcry. The tabled motion would have permanently separated non-agenda comments from regular meetings.

But with the expiration of the emergency order, Greenville County residents are again able to discuss any topic during a 30-minute period at every Council meeting starting at its meeting Tuesday.