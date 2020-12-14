Greenville council to discuss limits of sharing emails with residents' personal information

A month after an initial attempt failed to pass a new policy admonishing council members not to share constituent emails containing personal information with others, Greenville County Council will take up the matter again Tuesday.

The issue arose earlier this year when a resident who filed a Freedom of Information Act request discovered Councilman Joe Dill routinely forwarded emails sent to council members by residents directly to people on the opposing side of tense issues, including the sunsetting of a resolution opposing LGBT lifestyles and a resolution that would have added the county’s explicit support to the Second Amendment.

Some of the emails Dill forwarded included personal contact information of residents. Several of those residents have spoken each month at council meetings to bring attention to the issue.

One of those, Greenville mother Dawn Pyle, sent an email to two councilmen about a man who wanted the council to pass a resolution to make Greenville County a Second Amendment sanctuary, but who had been convicted in North Carolina of defacing a monument with pro-Confederacy statements, as well as indecent exposure and public urination.

The council didn’t take up the resolution. The next morning Dill forwarded Pyle’s email to the man.

“I was really upset,” Pyle first told The Post and Courier. “I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel safe.”

Emails sent to elected representatives are public information and by law can be accessed by members of the public but that process is often costly and time-consuming. Several of Dill’s fellow council members said that even though emails are public information, council members still shouldn’t share personal information with opposite sides of politically-charged issues.

Council members called it common sense. Dill said he felt attacked by political motivations.

“Don’t send me an email if you don’t want the whole world to see it,” Dill said in a November interview.

In a November meeting, Dill made a motion for the issue to be held until January, when three new councilmembers will take office. The motion passed 7-5, but Councilwoman Xanthene Norris’ microphone was muted and her vote was unclear on the Zoom video call. Other councilmembers said she had mouthed a “yes” vote and the motion passed.

Norris filed notice to council that she planned to reintroduce the issue on Tuesday at the council’s Committee of the Whole meeting.