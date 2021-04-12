Greenville City Council will return to in-person meetings on May 10 at the convention center

GREENVILLE — For more than a year, decisions about wearing masks in retail establishments and funding for Unity Park were made on the other side of a video screen.

Beginning next month Greenville City Council will return to meeting in-person, as most other Upstate governing bodies have done as the COVID-19 pandemic shifted from absolute lockdown, to uncertain path, to return to semi-normalcy.

On April 12, City Manager John McDonough said the council would meet in person on May 10 at the Greenville Convention Center and continue there for the foreseeable future.

The sprawling convention center was used early on in the pandemic to host a weekly news conference that provided updates on city actions and advice from health experts. The venue will allow for more social distance than can be accomplished in the 10th-floor chambers of City Hall, McDonough said.

Last month, the council discussed returning to in-person meetings as council members were vaccinated.

The city now joins local governing bodies like Greenville County Council and the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees in returning to at least partial in-person deliberation.

The decision comes as the city prepares to put on the popular downtown Saturday Market and after the retooled downtown concert series "Sound Check" sold out limited tickets in its first week, and again for this week, within five minutes.

Three weeks ago, Mayor Knox White told The Post and Courier that the all-virtual format of public meetings has increased public participation in some regards but is lacking.

"Where it still suffers is the personal and spontaneous sharing of ideas," White said. "It's the same for council meetings. It's harder online to informally float a suggestion or idea in real time, or to sense the direction a collective body wants to go to."

The ability to participate remotely will be a legacy of COVID-19. The city is working with its IT department to facilitate continued remote participation, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said.