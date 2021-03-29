Greenville City Council returning to in-person meetings, but not pre-pandemic methods

GREENVILLE — The sound of the mayor's gavel has been silent on the 10th floor of Greenville City Hall for more than a year, replaced by a virtual cacophony of City Council members who failed to mute their mics.

The early days of the coronavirus shutdown forced councils, commissions and other necessary functions of government to learn on the fly how to conduct the public's business entirely online.

Since that time, as cases rose to unimagined heights then fell as vaccines became available, local governing bodies like Greenville County Council and the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees found a way to return, at least in part, to in-person deliberation.

But not the city of Greenville.

That will soon change, possibly as early as May, Mayor Knox White said.

It won't be the same.

For one, the council will meet at the Greenville Convention Center, which has cavernous ballrooms the city used last spring to hold weekly COVID-19 press briefings with proper social distancing.

But, even more so, some of the practices and lessons learned during the pandemic are likely to continue long-term.

The availability to watch and participate online will continue in some form.

"We have learned a lot about how to operate virtually, especially for our many neighborhood meetings," White told The Post and Courier. "In fact participation is up as more people take advantage of the convenience of joining a meeting on line."

The format has been good for getting information out and allowing citizens who might not otherwise be able to attend a session in person to ask questions, he said.

But it does not fully suffice.

"Where it still suffers is the personal and spontaneous sharing of ideas," White said. "It’s the same for council meetings. It’s harder online to informally float a suggestion or idea in real time, or to sense the direction a collective body wants to go to."

This played out in a contentious council meeting on March 22 during which members debated a proposed moratorium on new apartments and commercial developments in certain areas.

The language of the ordinance to limit those developments near single-family homes for six months appeared online the previous Friday. By the time of the council meeting, what appeared to have support dwindled after the development community objected.

The process raised questions among council members and the public about a lack of transparency.

In his remarks after the measure was postponed until April 26, White told the public who signed up online to speak that the city wasn't trying to force through a controversial measure "under the guise of COVID."

The move to in-person meetings will occur once council members have completed their vaccinations, City Manager John McDonough said.

“I think that’s a good indicator," McDonough said. "When all our council members have had their two, or either one in the case of Johnson and Johnson, that’ll be a good trigger for us.”

The ability to participate remotely will be a legacy of COVID-19 that will allow for more input.

Citizens who don't have transportation or a work schedule that allows in-person participation have been able to tune in, and the city wants to keep that in place, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said.

The same goes for council members who, if absent in the past, couldn't vote.

"Council members who are traveling, quarantined for exposure or not feeling well have been able to participate," she said. "We’d like for that to continue."

Not every question has yet been answered.

"There are logistics to work out, including potential cost, technology and platform," Brotherton said.

The city also will consider making recordings of future meetings available online, as it did with the council's two-day retreat last month, she said.