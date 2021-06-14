Greenville can't do July 4 fireworks this year. The future, still unsure, looks brighter.

Greenville's traditional Fourth of July fireworks display, until recently holding on to a slim hope it could return this summer, is officially off.

Even if there was a will to go through with the event, there are no fireworks.

The future of the large-scale show is still in doubt, though not as much as it was a week ago when the city said growth and development downtown have made the summer rite of passage no longer feasible. Upon hearing news first reported by The Post and Courier that the show's future is uncertain, members of the City Council expressed concern.

"To me, not having them is not an option," said Councilman John DeWorken, who took the lead on finding solutions. "We're doing fireworks."

But not this year.

The reason: When the outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled last year's show was still unclear in March, the city didn't order fireworks. Now dealers say too many cities are placing orders and competing for limited supply.

"When it got to where we could do it, there just were no fireworks," DeWorken said.

On June 4, the city announced the fireworks display, which for years has attracted thousands to downtown, would be canceled for a second year. The reason cited was construction at County Square, which is traditionally where they are launched from because of the large fallout zone required for what is traditionally one of the largest shows in South Carolina.

However, county officials said County Square is available and was never portrayed as not being so. County spokesman Bob Mihalic told The Post and Courier county administration never had a discussion with the city about the show.

If there was any confusion about the county not making County Square available, the issue was more about looking forward to its eventual transformation as part of what is expected to be long-term redevelopment of the former shopping mall turned government headquarters, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton told The Post and Courier.

"If that was implied, it was unintentional," Brotherton said. "There never was a 'county said we could or couldn't do it.'"

In March, the city had a choice to either get a refund on last year's canceled fireworks order or apply the money toward an order this year, Brotherton said. After Mayor Knox White and council members like DeWorken inquired about how to have the show this year, the city asked dealers and were told, essentially, to get in line.

"We didn't know what July would look like, so we took the refund," Brotherton said. "In March, it still seemed like COVID would be a thing in July."

The same day the cancellation was announced, the city shared that the popular "Main Street Fridays" outdoor concert at NOMA Square is back on for the summer.

On June 10, the city announced that its most crowded event, the Fall for Greenville food festival, would return again in October.

In the long term, the city must determine what to do with the fireworks show. The launching spot from County Square has traditionally attracted thousands who come from all over the area to the center of downtown. But large new projects like the Camperdown development, with its 17-story tower, and other existing or planned projects will obscure the view from some angles.

"Where you can view fireworks from Main Street is now severely limited," Brotherton said.

The city's events staff has discussed the need to look for alternatives for a few years now, Brotherton said. County Square is available for the next two years at most, she said.

Even still, there have been challenges, such as the need to cover the roof of the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities with a fireproof shield to prevent burns from fireworks debris, she said.

The show's typical 9:45 p.m. start also isn't much of an economic engine for downtown businesses.

Going forward, the thought behind a large-scale display is that it serves city residents, who depending on their elevation can see the show from their neighborhoods, DeWorken said. In his neighborhood, the North Main community, residents gather at places like the Drop-In store or host late-night cookouts. The show can be seen from multiple areas and from miles away.

“The fireworks are not only for the people who come downtown," DeWorken said. "It’s also an opportunity for surrounding neighborhoods to have an event surrounding the fireworks. If we don’t do it, who’s going to do it?”

Reporter Nathaniel Cary contributed.