Greenlink's bus depot plan in New Washington Heights begins by filling a communication gap

From the beginning the problem was a lack of communication, said Charity Jones, president of the New Washington Heights Community Association.

Several years ago, the residents of New Washington Heights went in front of Greenville County Council to offer ideas for the former site of Washington High School, an all-Black school that was demolished following desegregation.

Affordable housing. A community center. Jones said people were excited about the possibilities for the land, located east of Poinsett Highway and just north of the city limits.

After that meeting the community heard virtually nothing about what was to become of the 26.5-acre tract until earlier this year, when they learned County Council had already voted to give the property to Greenlink for the construction of a bus maintenance station.

"They went behind our back," Jones said of the county.

In the months since, Greenlink Director James Keel said the transit system has prioritized gathering input from the residents of New Washington Heights as it plans to build the new facility. On March 30, Greenlink hosted a public information meeting at the Kroc Center in Greenville, the first of at least five.

The size of Greenlink's current facility is increasingly inadequate, particularly as the transit system works to significantly improve its service. The site in New Washington Heights offers ample space. Greenlink plans to use a mix of local and federal grant dollars to build the $25 million facility.

Keel said to better serve the residents who surround the site, Greenlink has chosen to add the construction of a community park to the project. It will also include a memorial to Washington High School. Exactly what those additions will look like is pending as the city gathers ideas from New Washington Heights residents.

Jones said Greenlink seems to be making a genuine effort to involve her neighborhood in the process. Information they've provided and changes made have put her more at ease.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

But she still has serious concerns.

She worries the station will have a negative impact on the natural environment in the neighborhood, from its creeks to the red fox that prowls its wooded areas. Learning that Greenlink is planning to buy electric buses, that bus traffic won't be heavy in the area, and that the transit system has plans for water retention has helped, she said. But she intends to keep asking questions and said there needs to be strict supervision from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"Then I think people would go for it a little bit better," she said.

She also worries that the addition will impact property values, either driving them down or increasing taxes for homeowners if they go up.

More than anything, though, she said she wishes the county had included New Washington Heights residents in the process before giving the property to Greenlink. County Council voted on the sale multiple times during its regularly scheduled, public meetings.

But Jones said she and her neighbors never knew it was on the agenda. No one from the county ever contacted the active community association, which meets once a month, or made any other attempt to notify residents.

Going forward, she said she is trying to keep an open mind and is hopeful input from herself and her neighbors will help steer the project in a positive direction.