Graham pushes trimmed-down infrastructure deal, ready to 'move on' from election talk

TAYLORS — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, in recent years an uneasy but vocal ally of former President Donald Trump, brushed off Trump's continued unfounded claims that the presidential election was rigged during a visit to an Upstate construction manufacturing plant.

Six months after the election, the questions still come even as the head of Arizona's elections operations called Trump "unhinged" and implored leaders to condemn "insane lies" alleging fraud in the swing state. When asked May 17 about the claims arising from an election audit pushed by Arizona's GOP-led Senate, Graham pushed for election reform and questioned the validity of mail-in voting in Georgia, which turned out to be a deciding state in President Joe Biden's victory.

"I accept the results of the election," Graham said. "I don't know what the audit is all about in Arizona. I don't know the details. But I am ready to move on."

When asked by The Post and Courier if continued claims of election fraud are harmful to the country, Graham, who said "2020 is over for me," suggested that "bad things happened in the election" but the time has come to focus on future elections.

"I think President Trump and the Republican Party needs to focus on election reform in the upcoming election," Graham said. "We're one senator way from taking over the Senate."

The former president's dogged obsession with election fraud boiled over this past weekend when he released a statement that claimed a GOP audit revealed that the Arizona elections office deleted voter databases, something he called an "unbelievable election crime."

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican in charge of the elections office, posted on Twitter on May 17 that the claims are meant for political fundraising and, in an earlier tweet, are "as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5."

Graham's tour at the Mauldin Paving Products manufacturing facility in Taylors focused on his pitch for a bipartisan infrastructure bill less than half what the Biden administration has proposed. The bill would need to leave out items such as expanding broadband internet access, he said, and focus on "meat and potatoes" projects like roads, bridges and ports.

“I met with some Democratic colleagues, and we’re not going to do $2 trillion, but I think we can find an $800 billion to $900 billion infrastructure package that’s tailored toward infrastructure,” Graham told a small collection of media inside the plant that he said would benefit from an investment in infrastructure.

Graham said there are enough Republicans willing to work with Democrats, though critics question whether the bipartisan overtures are sincere.

“I am hopeful that we’ll pass an infrastructure bill in the next 60 to 90 days," he said. "If it’s going to pass, it’s going to be bipartisan, and if it doesn’t pass, it would be a great missed opportunity.”

The pitch was part of a broader narrative that the nation's economy faces a worker shortage and doesn't need more federal involvement. Graham praised Gov. Henry McMaster's move to refuse an extension of federal jobless benefits.

"The economy is wanting to grow," Graham said. "The government needs to help it grow and get the hell out of the way."