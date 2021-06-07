Graham calls for hearings on COVID questions surrounding Wuhan lab during Greenville visit

GREENVILLE — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he supports sanctions against China if the country is not cooperative in investigations into whether the coronavirus was released from a virology lab in Wuhan.

He also said he will push for hearings in the Senate to determine whether theories that the infectious respiratory disease originated in a lab were suppressed for political reasons.

Graham's comments came after a June 7 tour of Premier Medical Laboratories in Greenville, where researchers are studying variants of the coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters following the tour, Graham referenced recently released emails to U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci in which senders discredited the theory that the virus originated in, or was released by, a Wuhan lab.

He also pointed to a February 2020 statement in Lancet by 27 scientists that denounced the possibility that the coronavirus was manmade as conspiracy theories.

"Is there a deep state science department?" Graham said of the statement. "It seems to me that people at (National Institutes of Health) had curiosity and their curiosity was stopped."

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the prevailing theory was that the virus originated naturally and was transmitted from an animal to a human, specifically at a wet market that sits near the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Early proponents of the idea that the lab was responsible for the release of the virus included Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and then-President Donald Trump and gained momentum in conservative circles.

By late 2020, prominent researchers began publishing papers indicating the structure of the virus did not rule out the possibility that it was created in a lab. And in January, days before Trump left office, the State Department announced it had reason to believe that researchers with the Wuhan Lab experienced COVID-19-like symptoms as early as fall of 2019.

President Joe Biden recently ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to bolster investigations into the possibility of a lab release as speculation has increased and calls for a more extensive probe have grown.

Graham told reporters following the June 7 tour that he believed theories of a lab release were originally downplayed to politically hurt Trump and to protect the WIV.

"I've always listened to Dr. Fauci and I know these things change. The data changes so people change their opinions," he said. "But if there was an effort early on to shoot down a theory because of politics, that's dangerous."