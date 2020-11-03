Election Day: Polls are open in Greenville County and around the Upstate

Post and Courier Greenville reporters are visiting polling sites throughout Greenville County on Tuesday. Check this story for updates all day and night.

***

8:22 a.m., J.L. Mann High School

***

8:15 a.m.

If you are unsure where to vote in Greenville County, you can check your polling station here.

About a dozen polling locations have moved since the last general election due to COVID-19 issues.

***

Here’s the line outside Plain Elementary School in Simpsonville 15 minutes before they open. @PCGreenville #ElectionDay (photo by a loyal reader, my wife). pic.twitter.com/vfpv3IU8sI — Nathaniel Cary (@nathanielcary) November 3, 2020

***

7:26 a.m., Robert E. Cashion Elementary School

Not far from the entrance of Robert E. Cashion Elementary, Jennifer McNell sat in a lawn chair she brought for the hours long wait. She was bundled in a thick coat, knit cap an scarf to ward off the cold of the early morning that had speckled the grass around the school with frost.

She arrived at 5:30 a.m., securing a spot just a few people away from the door, to make sure she’d be able to make it to work by 8 a.m.

“And I wanted to be one of the first ones to vote to make a changes,” she said.

McNell said she plans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We have given Trump four years,” she said. “It’s time to make a change.”

-Conor Hughes

***

7:15 a.m., Robert E. Cashion Elementary

Shortly before the polls opened at Robert E. Cashion Elementary School in Greenville County, a line of voters stretched from the front doors, down the sidewalk and out of the parking lot. All the spaces in the lot were full, and cars were parked on the adjacent field.

Larry Grimsley said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. hoping to ahead get there ahead of the long line. But standing near the parking lot entrance, far from the school’s doors, he said that hadn’t gone as planned.

“I was expecting it, just not this long,” he said.

Grimsley said he voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and plans to do the same this morning. He said the economy is his biggest concern, and he believes Trump is the stronger candidate on that front.

-Conor Hughes