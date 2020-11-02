Election Day is Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know in Greenville County.

Arguably the most consequential U.S. election day in modern history is Tuesday, but Greenville County and South Carolina have a lot at stake, too.

Post and Courier Greenville reporters will join correspondents across the state to describe what polling sites look like and to report on any problems that might arise. They will work into the night, too, to pass on results. Look for the latest information coming from County Square, a roundup of major Upstate and statewide races, as well as any other highlights from the day. We'll take your tips at greenville@postandcourier.com.

Here are the links you need:

Election Day coverage

Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia said his team will start unsealing 50,000 to 60,000 mail-in ballots early Tuesday and will start tallying the results immediately. Nothing, though, will be made public until after the last person at the polls has had a chance to cast his or her ballot. “I don’t want any absentee numbers to affect any voter in any location,” Belangia said. This means the county likely won't release any preliminary numbers until around 9 p.m. or later, depending on how long lines are when the polls close.

Turnout in presidential election years is typically about 70 percent . Greenville County has 348,000 registered voters, and a 70 percent turnout would mean roughly 244,000 people casting ballots. Belangia said turnout this year could exceed 80 percent .

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham faces a tough race from his better-funded Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison. Post and Courier reporter Jamie Lovegrove has been following the story closely. Check out this and other Congressional races at The Post and Courier's Election 2020 page.

Local races

Closer to home, five Greenville County Council members are opposed. Perhaps the closest is in the Augusta Road area, a seat held by a Republican for 12 years but held by Democrats before that. Incumbent Liz Seman is being challenged by Democrat Amanda McDougald Scott.

Looking ahead: Elections are always certified within a few days by the Greenville County Board of Voter Registration and Elections. For this election, the board is set to meet at noon Friday at County Square. This could be consequential. The Republican primary in June included a race between County Council contenders Stan Tzouvelakas and Kenneth Cosgrove initially too close to call. Unofficial results had Cosgrove ahead of Tzouvelakas by one vote. A recount and a review of provisional ballots later that week flipped the win to Tzouvelekas, who will be on the ballot Tuesday facing a Democrat Samantha Wallace.

Reporter Nathaniel Cary contributed.