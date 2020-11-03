Election Day: In home stretch, Greenville County voters wait mere minutes to cast ballots

Post and Courier Greenville reporters are visiting polling sites throughout Greenville County on Tuesday. Check this story for updates all day and night.

See problems at the polls or want to report news? Click here to email us.

On social media:

The Upstate, 2:30 p.m.

As Election Day in Greenville County and surrounding areas hits the home stretch, the early-morning lines with hour-plus wait times have dwindled to mere minutes.

Post and Courier reporters fanned out to polling precincts across the area, and social media reports from far and wide suggest that the mindset of being in line at the crack of down to avoid hours-long waits during early-voting gave way to voters discovering they could virtually walk up to the voting booth.

Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia said voting got off to a somewhat rocky start this morning but was running smoothly by midday.

Shortly after polls opened, he said, about half a dozen ballot scanners jammed up across the county’s 144 polling locations.

“It’s a big number, but in the grand scheme of things, it wasn’t,” he said. “But anytime something like that comes up, it makes us rock and roll.”

He said that on several occasions there have also been issues with names not appearing in the state’s electronic records, but that the county is “working through those issues.”

***

East North Street Academy, 12:52 p.m.

Lee Lawson breezed through the short line at East North Academy at about noon Tuesday, only to find out he was at the wrong polling place.

Undeterred, he left the Greenville school to head to the right location.

On his way to his car, he said his biggest priority is reenergizing the lagging economy and he believes Trump is the candidate who will do it.

“COVID is there, but I don’t think either party is going to do that much different other than perhaps shut the economy down if Biden gets into officer,” he said.

He said he also plans to vote for Graham, citing his experience and influence.

“I think he’s got a lot of power, a lot of pull, a lot of sway with other senators and can do a lot for the state of South Carolina,” he said.

East North Street Academy, 12:41

When polls opened at 7 a.m, the wait to vote at East North Academy in Greenville was about an hour and a half.

But lunchtime proved not to be a rush of voters.

By noon, the line had dwindled, with just a few people waiting outside and going inside within 5 minutes of arriving.

***

Hunt Meadows in Anderson County, 12:30 p.m.

Just before lunchtime, voting in Anderson County's Hunt Meadows precinct was heavy with a line at least 150 voters deep and cars filling the parking lot and lining the roadside.

But after an hour, the lines have dwindled to about a 15 to 20 minute wait.

So far, a little more than 500 people have voted at the precinct.

***

League Academy, 11:36 a.m.

Though Robert Gilstrap declined to say who he voted for Tuesday as he walked out of the League Academy polling place, he said he was a “professed conservative.”

One of the top issues on the 71-year-old’s mind as he cast his ballot was improving the national dialogue around racial issues and opening up economic resources to people to the Black community.

He said he believed people of color should have equal access to loans and resources supporting businesses, but said he believed there should be less emphasis on government-run programs.

“That equitable basis calls for a strong dialogue and a willingness to talk about variances in public viewpoint,” said Gilstrap, who is white. “If we don’t do that, then either side, Democrat or Republican, we’ve lost.”

***

11:21 a.m., Sears Shelter

Judy and Robert Benedict of the Hampton-Pinckney neighborhood in Greenville cast their votes at 11 a.m. at the Sears shelter in McPherson Park near downtown Greenville on Tuesday. They were in and out in about five minutes. They’d heard about 90-minute lines early in the morning and so held off till mid-morning.

“It was so easy, Robert said.

“We had heard there were issues in other parts of the state,” Judy said. “Voter suppression.”

“This was very well organized,” Robert said.

The couple both cast their votes for Democrats Joe Biden for president and Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate.

Robert said he hadn’t supported Trump in 2016 either, but that the president’s divisiveness and incoherent policies toward COVID-19 cemented his views in 2020.

“And the lack of ethics in the president’s office,” Robert added.

“We need leadership, period,” Judy said.

The Benedicts said they have supported Graham in past elections. They said they admired his military record, leadership positions in the Senate and the track record of fiscal conservatism in the Republican Party.

The Benedicts both regard themselves as fiscal conservatives and are deeply worried about the deficit — something, they said, the Trump administration has worsened.

Robert said Graham’s support for confirming a Supreme Court Justice during an election year —a direct reversal of his position in 2016 — was also problematic.

“He goes with the wind,” Robert said.

But it was Graham’s consistent support for the president that sealed his views on Graham.

“When Graham became such an advocate for Trump, he lost me,” Robert said.

Judy said Graham has gotten a lot of support from the Clemson community in the past because of his connections there. Graham grew up in Central next door. That is slipping, she said.

“Trump trumps Clemson,” she said.

No wait time at all at the Sears Recreation Center polling site in downtown Greenville. My hub is, @DaridMauro was in and out in five minutes. @PCGreenville pic.twitter.com/aubou8kfGd — Anna B. Mitchell (@AnnaBard2U) November 3, 2020

***

10:12 a.m., Phillis Wheatley Community Center

Christy Ashkettle moved to the United States from South Africa about 11 years ago, and became a citizen in June.

On Tuesday, she waited in line at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center, eager to cast her vote for the first time.

“It’s a really important thing to vote and to do my civic duty,” she said.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Ashkettle said she plans to vote for Joe Biden, because she believes he will better represent women and minorities as president.

“I live in a predominantly Black area and I think that it’s important for people of color to have their voices heard and to not fear the government that they live under,” she said.

***

9:58 a.m., Phillis Wheatley Community Center

New computers used to check people in at the polls and a large number of inexperienced poll workers have at times complicated voting at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center, according to poll Rhonda Young. On several occasions, workers have been unable to find voters names in the polling locations paper register or in the electronic records.

Young said she has sent more than one person to vote at County Square.

“That’s been a dilemma for us,” she said.

***

The line appears to be ~ 1 hour at Summit Drive with ~ 75 people. If you account for social distance, it’s fewer people than when I stood in line in 2016 .... pic.twitter.com/o0QnmziOpx — Eric Connor (@cericconnor) November 3, 2020

***

9:16 a.m., Eastside Presbyterian Church

When polls opened at Eastside Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, poll workers were unable to use the check-in computers because of issues with the building’s power, according to Poll Clerk Stephen Rhodes. To keep the line moving, the voting location started using paper check in slips.

“It was not getting the power supply it needed, I think because we have so many machines plugged in,” Rhodes said. “So we had to move some cords.”

Poll workers were able to resolve the issue in within an hour, Rhodes said, and voting has gone smoothly since then.

Despite large crowds, the line has been moving quickly

***

8:56 a.m. (updated)

We are aware of some possible issues with power at the Eastside Presbyterian Church polling location. Reporter Conor Hughes is on the scene now.

***

8:46 a.m., J.L. Mann High School

After casting her ballot at J.L. Mann High School, Carol Smith said she more voted against Trump than for Biden.

“I want to be represented on the world stage by someone who’s representative of the entire country,” she said.

And while Smith said she previously supported Sen. Lindsey Graham, she voted for his opponent Jaime Harrison Tuesday morning. She said she couldn’t continue to vote for him after he went from one of Trump’s most vocal critics to one of his closest allies.

“He completely flipped on Trump,” she said.

***

8:34 a.m., J.L. Mann High School

As Steve Hensley walked out of the polls at J.L. Mann High School on Tuesday morning, he said combatting socialism and improving the economy were top of mind when he cast his ballot.

“The actual freedoms we’ve had for many, many years, it seems like there’s a certain party that wants to take those away,” he said.

He said he voted for President Donald Trump because he believes his platform is more in line with the Constitution.

He said he also voted for Sen. Lindsey Graham. While he’s not a staunch supporter of South Carolina’s senior senator, he said he couldn’t vote for his challenger, for state Democratic Chairman Jaime Harrison.

“I feel like we’re bound to vote straight party,” he said. “I don’t like to do that, but seeing my other option, I couldn’t with a clear conscience do that.”

***

8:22 a.m., J.L. Mann High School

***

8:15 a.m.

If you are unsure where to vote in Greenville County, you can check your polling station here.

About a dozen polling locations have moved since the last general election due to COVID-19 issues.

***

Here’s the line outside Plain Elementary School in Simpsonville 15 minutes before they open. @PCGreenville #ElectionDay (photo by a loyal reader, my wife). pic.twitter.com/vfpv3IU8sI — Nathaniel Cary (@nathanielcary) November 3, 2020

***

7:26 a.m., Robert E. Cashion Elementary School

Not far from the entrance of Robert E. Cashion Elementary, Jennifer McNell sat in a lawn chair she brought for the hours long wait. She was bundled in a thick coat, knit cap an scarf to ward off the cold of the early morning that had speckled the grass around the school with frost.

She arrived at 5:30 a.m., securing a spot just a few people away from the door, to make sure she’d be able to make it to work by 8 a.m.

“And I wanted to be one of the first ones to vote to make a changes,” she said.

McNell said she plans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We have given Trump four years,” she said. “It’s time to make a change.”

***

7:15 a.m., Robert E. Cashion Elementary

Shortly before the polls opened at Robert E. Cashion Elementary School in Greenville County, a line of voters stretched from the front doors, down the sidewalk and out of the parking lot. All the spaces in the lot were full, and cars were parked on the adjacent field.

Larry Grimsley said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. hoping to ahead get there ahead of the long line. But standing near the parking lot entrance, far from the school’s doors, he said that hadn’t gone as planned.

“I was expecting it, just not this long,” he said.

Grimsley said he voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and plans to do the same this morning. He said the economy is his biggest concern, and he believes Trump is the stronger candidate on that front.

Conor Hughes, Ryan Gilchrest, Anna B. Mitchell, Nathaniel Cary and Eric Connor contributed.