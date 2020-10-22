Butch Kirven paid fellow councilman $13K for campaign work; term-limit vote sparks concern

Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven paid fellow Councilman Dan Tripp’s business more than $13,000 in early September for work on Kirven’s campaign, a move that a longtime ethics watchdog said he’s never seen before and that fellow councilmembers now say influenced Tripp’s vote in a contentious meeting Tuesday.

Tripp, a political consultant from Mauldin, is president of Voter Contact Solutions, which has run campaigns and political projects across the country since he founded the company in 2011.

Tripp said his vote Tuesday on whether to retroactively impose term limits on the chairman position was all about policy and that his work for Kirven played no role in any votes he’s made on County Council.

“There’s nothing dishonorable going on right now,” Tripp said.

Tripp and Kirven each said their business relationship predated any discussion about the Tuesday vote that would have prevented Kirven from running for chairman if he’s reelected Nov. 3.Tripp, who has clashed with Kirven numerous times, voted with Kirven, and the rules change failed to pass by one vote.

Councilman Rick Roberts, who brought forward the rules change, said Tripp had flipped his vote from what he’d told him before the meeting “for obvious reasons.”

"(Kirven) gave one council member $13,000 to run a campaign; he gave the other guy chairmanships of everything he could find available,” Roberts said, referring to Tripp and Councilman Joe Dill, who also changed his mind about supporting Roberts’ proposal.

Roberts called the $13,000 in fees Kirven has paid Tripp an "insane" amount for a local campaign.

"What's he spending it on?" he said.

Dill is chairman of the county's planning and development committee, and Kirven named him to the council’s ad hoc committee for affordable housing. After Tuesday’s vote, Kirven recommended Dill also serve as one of three County Council representatives to a new affordable housing coalition.

Dill had said he wants to see rotating two-year terms for the council chair, but called Roberts’ proposal on Tuesday “sour grapes.”

Until this election, Kirven hadn’t faced primary or general election opposition since his first term in 2005. He said he turned the business of running his campaign over to consultants, including Tripp.

Kirven said he asked for a quote from Tripp in March. On Sept. 2, Kirven paid him $575 for voter data and phone file cleanup, $9,600 for creative design and a digital advertising program, and $3,000 for a phone program.

It was all reported on his campaign disclosures and “above board,” Kirven said.

Tripp’s company has a good product that’s widely used, Kirven said, so he paid him for database information of voter records and contacts.

Councilwoman Liz Seman, who chairs the public works and infrastructure committee that Tripp serves on as vice-chair and who is also up for re-election, paid Tripp $585 in March for a file of voter information.

Seman was one of seven council members to vote for Roberts' proposal. She said she didn’t believe Kirven’s payment to Tripp influenced Tripp’s vote.

Seman said the council would likely revisit term limits either this year or next and might even set term limits for committee chairs as well as the chairman. The information about payments was disclosed and is public record, and she believes Roberts wanted to bring it forward now because he’d lost the vote.

“It is never my preference to adjudicate anything in the media,” she said.

Hiring council members for campaign unusual, but not an ethics violation, watchdog says

In 34 years as an ethics watchdog based in Columbia, John Crangle said he’s never before heard of a council member hiring another council member to run their campaign.

While unusual, Crangle said the arrangement appears to be legal. Similar business arrangements have been made by legislators at the Statehouse, but two high-profile South Carolina lawmakers who have done campaign work for legislators each faced charges of misconduct in office, he said.

One, former House Majority Leader Jim Merrill, pleaded guilty in 2017 to misconduct for using his office for personal profit. The other, former state Rep. Rick Quinn, pleaded guilty in 2017 to misconduct for not reporting payments to a business he was associated with to the State Ethics Commission.

“It’s not unheard of for an elected official to be hired to do campaign-related work,” Crangle said. “It’s just that the only two persons that I know of … ran into difficulties.”

Crangle was the longtime director of South Carolina Common Cause and oversaw Statehouse issues. He authored a book on the 1990s FBI investigation Operation Lost Trust bribery and extortion scandal, has penned a manuscript on the Quinn and Merrill ethics investigations and is now government relations director of the SC Progressive Network.

Tripp said the fact that Kirven disclosed his payment for Tripp's services shows that ethics laws in South Carolina are working.

Framing a narrative of Kirven wielding power over the council gives him an “aura of the Death Star and whipping us all into shape, and quite frankly, I don’t appreciate that,” Tripp said.

Instead, Tripp said, it should be that they played by the rules.

“They hired me to do something that I have a very solid reputation for, and it was fully disclosed like it should have been,” he said.

Councilman Ennis Fant said even if it’s not an ethics violation, a chairman who can appoint committee chairs and strip away those same privileges has sway. And paying a councilmember that amount of money “certainly influenced his vote,” he said.

Fant called it highly unusual for anyone in local politics to pay that much money to a single vendor.

“Not a good look,” he said.

Will Morin, the Democratic nominee running against Kirven in the general election, first alerted The Post and Courier to the payments.

“(Tuesday’s) vote to change the rules of county council shows that money buys power, and Mr. Kirven’s $13,175 was well placed in the pockets of Dan Tripp as Mr. Kirven retains his grip on County Council," Morin said. "This is why we need voters to stand up and vote him out."

Kirven said Morin could call it an ethics issue, but that doesn’t mean it is one.

“They can call a cat a dog if they want to,” Kirven said. “That doesn’t make the cat the dog.”

The allegation of vote peddling? “It’s nuts,” Tripp says

Multiple council members told The Post and Courier that they had expected Tripp and Dill to each vote for the term limits proposal on Tuesday and were blindsided by the change of position.

Tripp said he never made a “hard commitment” to vote for Roberts proposal.

Tripp said he’s generally in favor of term limits and that he had a conversation with Roberts Tuesday afternoon about the proposal and told Roberts he was concerned it was more about spiting Kirven than it was about policy.

“He assured me that this was not about Butch, that this was a straight-up vote for term limits for chairman,” Tripp said. “And I said, ‘Well, if that’s the case then I generally am going to support that.’

But when it came time to vote, Tripp was told the change would be retroactive against Kirven’s prior two-terms as chairman, rather than looking ahead to the next four years.

That’s not how a proposal should be made “unless you had an ax to grind,” he said. “It was clearly about getting at Butch.”

Tripp said he actually believes Kirven has served too long as chairman and should give up the role next year if he’s reelected.

“I think we need some new blood on council, and I am A-OK with term limits but I don’t want to do it in a spiteful way. I want to do it in a respectful way.”