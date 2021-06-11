Belle Meade residents protest Greenville County plan to tear down community center

A group of residents who live in and around the Belle Meade neighborhood on the west side of Greenville County gathered June 11 in defense of the closed community center the county plans to tear down and replace with affordable housing.

Behind them the county had posted signs on the door of the concrete structure declaring it unsafe. The county owns the building, which for years was used as a community gathering place for residents in the 500-home community. Residents once held parties inside, and the county’s recreation department ran after school and summer programs for children.

But now a code-enforcement notice on the building reads that it must be demolished and all debris removed by July 1 or the county would be in violation of its own codes.

Residents said the county purposely allowed the building to fall into disrepair and they called for its replacement.

To Mary Bryant, who has lived in Belle Meade for 40 years, the county’s treatment of the building and plans to replace it with about seven affordable houses on three acres in the neighborhood shows “disrespect.”

The Woodfield Community Center was originally built as a private center for residents who lived in Belle Meade when Donaldson Air Force Base was still in operation. Once it closed and the community began to change, the former Greenville County Recreation District took it over until the special-purpose district was folded into county operations in 2013.

The county recreation department doesn’t operate neighborhood community centers and stopped hosting programs at Woodfield in 2016, county officials said. The county prefers to run larger community centers that can by fully staffed and serve multiple communities.

Lisa Sweeney, who runs her own nonprofit programs for at-risk children and grew up in Belle Meade, has led the effort to keep the center and return it to its former glory.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

She called on Councilman Ennis Fant to resign and said he should’ve been at the head of the line defending the center.

Community activist Bruce Wilson, who also grew up in Belle Meade, said he may run for Fant’s District 25 seat on the council if the center isn’t repaired or replaced. Fant was re-elected in 2020 and his seat doesn’t come up until 2024.

“If you want to tear the building down, fine. But you’d better rebuild it,” Wilson said.

Fant said he has asked for five years for money to repair the center and has consistently been turned down. He said it has been made “explicitly clear that the county is not going to maintain neighborhood community centers.”

“I know people are frustrated and uncomfortable,” Fant said. “There’s no appetite to replace it, there’s no funding to replace it. There’s no votes to replace it.”

Fant said he is only one vote and if there is no opportunity to use or fix the center, he wants it used for affordable housing — a pillar issue of his campaign.

The center is on the county’s agenda for a second reading of three for its June 15 meeting. The county plans to transfer the center’s assets to the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority, which would develop the houses and a small park on the site.