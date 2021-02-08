As Greenville extends mask rules, health expert says they'll be needed at least until fall

The measure has always been temporary by definition, but by now the requirement to wear a mask inside retail establishments in the city of Greenville feels like business as usual.

That will continue for at least the next two months and likely won't cease to be necessary for most of the year, one of the Upstate's chief medical experts told the City Council on Monday.

The council renewed its 60-day mask ordinance for the fourth time as the region works to administer the coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Marcus Blackstone, chief clinical officer for Bon Secours St. Francis, spoke before the vote. He said that while health officials hope the most vulnerable people will have been vaccinated, it likely won't be until fall before preventative health measures can be scaled back.

The key number, Blackstone said, is to have 70 percent of the population vaccinated.

“We feel like hopefully by mid-summer we will be through the high-risk populations with vaccines and we can get to the general public," Blackstone said. "As we do that and head into the fall, we hope that we’re going to see such a significant decrease that we can start looking at some of the safety precautions that are in place.”

Until then, he said, wearing masks inside, avoiding large gatherings and maintaining a heightened level of hygiene will be necessary.

The proliferation of COVID-19 cases in the Upstate in particular has vexed the operations of city government for almost a year now. While the city manages unprecedented growth, the coronavirus has kept government business virtual, canceled popular festivals and kept thousands of children home from school.

The council, for instance, gave first approval during the meeting to its sweeping 2040 comprehensive plan now years in the making, set in stone an agreement to create a new entertainment district outside Fluor Field and signed off on an agreement for United Community Bank to open a headquarters downtown.

Leading up to the vote to extend the mask ordinance, Mayor Knox White repeated his refrain that the city is only a population of 70,000, while Greenville County — during the course of the pandemic a regular hotspot for coronavirus spread — governs half a million.

The county has resisted enacting a mask ordinance like the ones in place for multiple municipalities within its borders. The leadership changes on the Greenville County Council this new year have only solidified that mask restrictions aren't on the table.

“We’re certainly glad that many companies have these rules in place across the city but also in the county," White said before the unanimous vote, "but we certainly wish more of our brethren governments in the area would adopt what is really such a reasonable and relatively small thing to ask people when they go inside a business to wear a mask.”

The city's mask requirements continue what has been in place since the summer.

The ordinance mandates that patrons wear masks inside retail establishments and workers wear them when interacting with the public. The ordinance restates orders by Gov. Henry McMaster that diners wear masks in restaurants with the exception of when they're eating.

The consequence of violating the regulations are civil fines and potential for closure of businesses, but the so far enforcement hasn't amounted to much more than warnings and compliance, city officials said.

The move comes as health providers race to vaccinate as many people as they can, though with short supply. On Monday, Prisma Health, the state's largest provider of vaccines, said that it had to suspend walk-in vaccinations for the rest of this week. The health system has opened a large-scale vaccination clinic in the old K-Mart on Mills Avenue.

Prisma spokeswoman Sandy Dees said that the suspension is because of two factors. First, the delivery of the supply was changed at the last minute on Friday and vaccines were only delivered partially to the Upstate with no indication of how much might come later. Second, after McMaster over the weekend authorized making vaccines available to those 65 to 69 years old, the clinics were overwhelmed on Monday and the supply was exhausted.