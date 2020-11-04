All-nighter: Greenville County election results come after hours, and hours, of counting

Election Day turned into Election Night, and then Election Morning, in Greenville County as workers continued tabulating absentee ballots and processing thousands of provisional ballots until nearly dawn Wednesday.

Elections Director Conway Belangia counted 95,803 absentee ballots cast by mail or in-person at early voting locations throughout the county ahead of Tuesday’s General Election. Those were combined with the 162,313 ballots cast on Tuesday.

Combined, they also brought voter turnout to just under 70 percent — far less than Belangia had expected.

“I’m disappointed,” he said.

Election workers posted 33 precincts worth of results by 11 p.m., but posting further results dragged as workers next tabulated all of the absentee results before completing results from the other 118 polling places. As a result, the complete results were not posted publicly until 6:26 a.m.

Incumbent Sheriff Hobart Lewis, a Republican, won by a landslide in preliminary results. Lewis won 162,881 votes, while Democratic challenger, Paul Guy, received 91,352.

Belangia released absentee results at about 2 a.m., and they skewed heavily Democratic. Of the 53,516 straight-party votes, 27,042 were Democratic compared to 26,273 Republican. The sheriff's race showed the same trend, with Democratic candidate Paul Guy receiving 46,261 absentee votes to Hobart Lewis's 45,732.

Of all the races, the sheriff was the only one that covered all of Greenville County exclusively. The other countywide offices up for reelection in Greenville County — coroner, register of deeds and clerk of court — were uncontested and returned incumbents to office.

In the five contested County Council races, newcomers Steve Shaw and Stan Tzouvelekas, and incumbent Chairman Butch Kirven, managed commanding leads.

Republican incumbent Liz Seman, who represents the Augusta Road area of Greenville, topped and her Democratic challenger, Amanda Scott, 14,711 to 9,847.

Shaw, a Republican who will take over the Taylors-area seat currently held by Sid Cates, beat Democrat Farris Steele Johnson 16,537 votes to 6,333. Cates is retiring.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Tzouvelekas, a Republican who will take over the North Main and Wade Hampton-area seat currently by Bob Taylor, beat Democrat Samantha Wallace 12,388 votes to 8,869. Taylor is also retiring.

Kirven, also a Republican, will continue to represent the Simpsonville/Five Forks area. He beat his Democratic challenger, Will Morin, 18,521 votes to 9,965.

Finally, Democratic incumbent Ennis Fant handily defeated his Republican challenger, Ben Carper. Results were 10,114 votes for Fant to 4,371 for Carper.

In Greenville County’s nonpartisan school board races, preliminary counts showed two incumbents — Roy Chamlee and Debi Bush — not winning outright in their three-way races. Chamlee (4,294 votes) came in third behind newcomers Angie Mosley (7,484) and Kim Wooten (4,631), who will advance to a runoff in two weeks.

Bush, who has been on school board more than two decades, led Ashley Martin, who helped launch a group that has openly challenged the school district’s coronavirus attendance policy, 6,507 to 5,687. Coming in third was Brandon Smith (2,526 votes), who threw his support behind Martin and suspended his campaign in September. Bush and Martin will advance to a runoff.

Over in Fountain Inn, Sarah Dulin had a commanding lead over her two opponents for that area’s school board seat, which is being vacated by longtime incumbent Crystal Ball O'Connor. Kori Hillson, who was endorsed by O’Connor, received 5,549 votes to Dulin’s 11,170. In third was Warner Boulek. Dulin won more than 50 percent of the vote, so she has secured the seat outright.

In the Blue Ridge area, retired educator Carolyn Styles easily beat her opponent Dollie Collins, 14,670 votes to 4,604. That seat is being vacated by incumbent Joy Grayson.

Incumbent school board member Michelle Goodwin Calwile also faces a runoff. Preliminary results gave her 4,809 votes, to Tabatha Mata Crawford’s 2,712. Jennifer Tanner was third with 2,645.

Altogether, six seats were up for reelection this year, and only one incumbent, Glenda Morrison Fair, faced no challengers Tuesday.

Absentee ballots accounted for 37 percent of all votes cast for the 2020 General Election in Greenville County.