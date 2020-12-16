After bickering and bizarre vote, Greenville County Council passes email sharing policy

The action taken was simple enough, but the bizarre twists and heated exchanges that accompanied it were anything but commonplace.

It led a pastor to open Greenville County Council’s Tuesday meeting with prayer to tame the hot tempers and attitudes of council members.

The council, in a split 8-4 vote, passed a policy statement that asks council members to treat emails from citizens like individual communication. It encourages council members to be “mindful of the unintentional effects of forwarding citizen emails to others” and to exercise discretion when forwarding personal information received from citizens in emails.

The policy targeted actions taken by Councilman Joe Dill, though it didn’t mention any council member by name. Earlier this year, Dill upset numerous residents by forwarding emails containing their names, addresses, phone numbers and other personal information directly to residents on the opposite side of intense issues.

Some of those residents have spoken multiple times at council meetings since, including Tuesday night, and said they’ve lost faith in the county’s leaders and don’t want to risk sharing information with council members for fear it will be sent to others.

Though Dill said he felt attacked by council members and his fellow Councilman Dan Tripp called the policy politically motivated, Dill ended up voting for the policy.

That vote happened after tempers flared and spilled over to hot-mic moments caught between livestreamed meetings Tuesday as councilmembers bickered through the final gathering of the calendar year.

In the midst of it all, Dill nearly succeeded in passing an amendment that would have required every email sent to councilmembers to be put on the county’s website for all to see. That move would likely cost tens of thousands of dollars in county time and resources. Councilmembers worried it would stymie communication with the public.

The council’s committee of the whole first broached the email policy topic in November but Dill succeeded then in having it held until January when the council could examine the policy as part of its rules in the new session. Councilwoman Xanthene Norris had voted with Dill a month earlier to hold the policy, though her microphone malfunctioned on the Zoom videoconference call and her vote couldn’t be heard. On Tuesday, the 91-year-old asked for it to be reconsidered.

That’s when Dill asked for an amendment. For the sake of openness, he said, the council should put all of its emails online so the entire community could have access. Council members' emails are considered public records under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

“Our emails are owned by the taxpayers of Greenville County,” Dill said. “Our computers are owned by the taxpayers of Greenville County. Our cell phones are owned by the taxpayers of Greenville County. And our emails should be on the website just like our checks are,” he said, referring to the county’s policy of putting all of its expenditures on its website.

He said there was no reason the public should have to file FOIA requests and pay money to find out information from emails.

“Our emails need to be public knowledge,” Dill said.

Placing all emails on the website would be problematic because people sometimes include private or privileged information that would need to be removed, said County Attorney Mark Tollison. It would take an excessive amount of staff time and resources to redact private information from every email sent to council members, he said.

The intensity of barbs rose as the debate progressed.

Councilman Dan Tripp said he wanted a group of council members to sit down and come up with a meaningful, enforceable policy rather than rushing through a “window dressing” policy that Tripp said was for Councilman Ennis Fant’s “political agenda.”

Fant, who originally asked for the policy change, took issue with Tripp’s characterization of his intent.

“Would it be better if somebody else put it up besides Dr. Fant?” Councilman Rick Roberts said. Fant and Norris are the only two Democrats on the council.

Tripp later said he hadn’t accused anyone of political grandstanding and wasn’t attacking anyone.

Roberts called it “common daggum sense” not to send out personal information of residents to others in the community.

The issue first arose this past spring after Greenville resident Jeremy Krober obtained emails from five council members in relation to the sunset of a resolution the council passed in 1994 in opposition to LGBT lifestyles. Krober learned that Dill had forwarded emails from residents who wrote to oppose the Family Values resolution to those on the other side of the issue, including one man who ended up running unsuccessfully against Fant for the District 25 Council seat.

Dill had also forwarded an email from a woman concerned about the criminal history of a man who proposed a gun rights resolution. He sent that email, which contained personal information, directly to the man.

Roberts on Tuesday called Dill’s actions mean-spirited and hateful and said they were motivated by Dill’s own political agenda. Dill had voted to keep the 1994 resolution in place.

“I think that I’ve been attacked here repeatedly and you didn’t have to because you said enough when you said I did it maliciously, which is a lie,” Dill said to Roberts. "You have made a libelous statement that is untrue.”

Both Chairman Butch Kirven and Councilwoman Liz Seman suggested the policy had more to do with the biblical principle to treat others as you’d want them to treat you. Putting emails wholesale on the website could stifle communication from the public, Seman said.

“Ultimately the unintended consequence of anything we do around our emails is that citizens all of a sudden stop talking to us,” she said. “We need them to talk to us. We need to hear what they have to say. We need to hear their concerns.”

Still, Dill pushed for a vote.

He nearly won by accident.

When it came time to vote on Dill’s amendment to put all council emails on its website, Norris voted for it, which would have allowed it to pass. She later changed her vote and the amendment failed on a 6-6 tie. Kirven, Roberts, Fant, Norris, Seman and Councilman Lynn Ballard voted against it.

Each side accused the other of trying to manipulate Norris’ vote.

“I don’t think everyone’s clear on what we’re voting on,” Roberts said. “I don’t think Ms. Norris would vote yes for this.”

“I’m very clear,” Tripp said.

“I’m fine. I’m OK,” Norris said, throwing her arms up in exasperation on the Zoom call.

“You’re OK putting everybody’s emails on the internet?” Roberts asked.

“No, I’m not," She said.

“No, no, no,” Fant said. “You didn’t mean to vote in favor of Mr. Dill’s amendment.”

“Did I vote in favor?” Norris said.

“That’s why you need to say ‘no,’ because you actually did,” Fant said.

“OK,” she said, and asked to change her vote.

Kirven explained that Dill’s amendment would’ve required the county to put all emails on its website.

“OK, I didn’t understand that,” she said.

“I know y’all are trying to fast pass Ms. Norris, but you’ve got to stop that,” Fant said. “You’ve got to stop that.”

“You’ve got to quit putting words in her mouth,” Dill said.

Kirven asked Norris, if she wanted to change her vote. She did.

So everyone’s emails won’t be placed on the county website, for now at least.

After the meeting, Dill said he plans to revisit the email policy in the new year.

“When we get the new council in here we’ll do it all again,” Dill said. “I want (the emails) all on the internet and I’ll get them all on the internet.”

In the end, Dill voted in favor of the email policy that was written specifically because of his actions. It passed 8-4.

Roberts said Dill was just trying to muddy the waters.

After the hybrid committee meeting, which was broadcast on the county’s website with some council members joining online and other in person, Fant spoke candidly on the videoconference call, which could still be heard by those in attendance at County Square.

He said he didn’t have a political agenda but brought up the email issue because no other council member would do it.

“Mr. Dill, you shouldn’t be passing people’s stuff around,” Fant said.

“You should be keeping your mouth shut and quit telling Ms. Norris how to vote,” Dill responded. “You should let her have her own mind. She don’t need you to raise her, she’s a grown woman.”

“This discussion’s not doing us any good,” Kirven said.

And with that, Kirven called on Dill to deliver the invocation. He invited Rev. David Shoemaker, pastor of Bethel Calvary Baptist Church in Taylors, to pray.

Shoemaker prayed that he’d sat and watched the “hot attitudes and tempers” in the meeting.

“Lord, you’re the only one who can tame that,” he prayed.

By the end of the meeting, tempers had indeed receded. Councilmembers lauded the accomplishments of Councilmen Bob Taylor, Sid Cates and Roberts, who were each participating in their final meeting.

Dill said he enjoyed a lot of time with Roberts, a frequent opponent, and said it takes a mixture of viewpoints to get the job done running the county.

“Rick, I’m going to miss you. We didn’t always see eye-to-eye, like tonight, but I never have left here hating you.”

In closing, council members wished each other a Merry Christmas.