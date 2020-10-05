A second Greenville County Councilman, Bob Taylor, survived bout with coronavirus

Greenville County Councilman Bob Taylor and his wife, Barbara, each contracted the novel coronavirus in early August and have recovered.

The couple each experienced symptoms – Taylor called his wife’s mild – but didn’t have to be hospitalized and have since returned to health, Taylor told The Post and Courier Greenville.

Taylor is at least the second member of Greenville County Council to have contracted the virus. Councilman Mike Barnes was sick with the virus in mid-September and has also recovered.

Taylor said he was never tested but experienced fatigue and other symptoms. His wife tested positive.

“They said, ‘you’ve got it too,’” Taylor said. “I had some symptoms. I was in bad shape, couldn’t focus.”

Taylor turns 81 years old this month and has previously had health issues. He is not running for re-election to the District 22 seat he has held since 2000.

Asked if his health had returned to normal, Taylor chuckled.

“At my age, normal kind of changes every day,” he said. “But I’m OK to keep going.”

Taylor was one of four members of County Council who voted to allow in-person county meetings at a vote in the council’s September business meeting. The motion failed 8-4, and the council will continue to meet virtually through at least Nov. 13.

Today, as Taylor woke up to news that President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, had each contracted the virus, he said it may be safer to continue to hold online meetings for the foreseeable future.

“I would be in favor of extending them now,” he said. “As quickly as we can we need to get back to the regular meetings.”