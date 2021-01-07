5 things to know about Greenville's 10-year plan: Affordable housing, green space and more

They come around every 10 years, and in between they are referenced time and again in civic debates over everything from how to spend millions of tax dollars to whether a fast-food restaurant can open near a neighborhood.

The city of Greenville's comprehensive plan is now in its final form after numerous sessions involving dozens of community experts and the input of the public over the past year.

The plan isn't law, though the state of South Carolina requires any city or town that uses zoning regulations to update its plan every decade. The first round of approval begins when the city's Planning Commission takes it up on Tuesday before it is sent to the City Council for a final vote.

The overall themes — how land is developed, how people get around, how to address affordable housing — are interwoven in 162 pages.

The best way to understand it is to read it, which can be done here. Call it a civic duty.

The Post and Courier read it. Here are five interesting tidbits.

Population

The city of Greenville, at a population of about 70,000, is small considering its outsized influence as the heartbeat of the Upstate.

It is a well-known narrative that the city's population has boomed in the past 10 years. But what might not be known is that only recently did it surpass its previous highest population.

In 1960, there were 66,188 people in the city. Over the next four decades, people fled to the point that in 2000 the population was 56,002. In 2018, the population surpassed its historical high, at 68,563.

The city's Black population has steadily decreased — down 13 percent, about 2,500 people, since 2000.

The trend has developed over decades. In 1960, there were about the same number in the city as the county. Now, more than 80 percent of Greenville County's Black residents live outside the city. Notable is the comparative prosperity of the county's Black residents, who by 2017 were 35 percent wealthier than those living in the city.

Green space

There are 18,430 acres of land in the city.

Barely 6 percent is open and green — and that doesn't necessarily mean parks. Sure, 706 of those acres is dedicated to community recreation or parks. But a sizeable chunk of the rest of what's open is largely not public. Golf courses make up 392 acres. There are 26 miles of greenway trail and 9 acres of cemetery space.

There's not much empty land to be had. Currently, only 15 percent of the land in the city is vacant.

Over a 15-year period, the city lost 1,309 acres of green space, while developed land increased by 1,281.

That has led to the call within the comprehensive plan for the city to buy as much land as it can. To preserve 15 percent of available land would cost $48.6 million. To preserve 35 percent would cost $113.4 million.

Higher density

In large part, the comprehensive plan stakes the city's future growth on developing more densely on less land.

This is done by creating "nodes." Those nodes are connected by established corridors.

The ultimate node that exists today is the downtown area, where development is concentrated and interconnected with gridded streets and the ability to walk from one place to another instead of using cars.

The plan calls for other concentrated areas to follow the same model. Identified in the plans are the proposed nodes such as the Greenville Convention Center, Haywood Mall, North Timmons Park, County Square, Augusta-Potomac and the Village of West Greenville.

Think of Laurens Road and its sea of asphalt where big-box stores once lined the commercial corridor. That expanse of land would be urbanized, with six-story buildings encouraged that mix uses of residential and commercial. The suggestion in these places is to develop at 30 units per acre.

The development plan would free up opportunities for green space and create more opportunity for affordable housing.

Affordable housing

The influx of people and wealth into the city has made it so that those who support its economy at lower income levels struggle to live near their jobs or remain in communities their families have lived in for generations.

Money is the game as real state values soar. The key number for staying afloat is 30 percent. Any more than that spent on housing as a portion of monthly income stretches residents too thin.

To increase opportunities for affordable housing, the plan lays out a couple strategies — and one involves the simple commitment of money.

The typical affordable home costs $150,000 to develop. A household making $25,000 can afford a little under half that. The rest comes from higher densities that allows developers to provide affordable housing and make up the difference with much more expensive homes within the development.

But it won't be enough.

If 20,000 new units are created between now and 2040, making 10 percent of them affordable would require a public subsidy of $2.5 million per year and $5 million more per year for each additional percentage point.

Will things go as planned?

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that any well-laid plan can be upended, and the comprehensive plan calls for adjustment. State law itself requires a city to review its plan every five years to make sure it still is relevant based on circumstances.

By 2040, it is expected that Greenville County's population will grow by 220,000 from its current population of 520,000. If vacant land is built out at the same pace as today, the city's population will grow to 94,000.

But if growth happens in unforeseen way?

The population projections are based the economy and environment. Imagine if BMW were to shrink its footprint, or the economic impact of COVID-19 stretches over a long period of time. Growth could slow. On the other hand, imagine climate change forcing coastal residents inland. The pace could be faster.

If population growth slows, development would slow. That means that the city, for instance, could adjust what it needs to spend on preserving green space. Slower growth could relieve affordable housing pressure, but not likely for those making under $25,000.

The plan also calls for better transit opportunities but 10 years from now the rise of driverless cars could change current assumptions.