3 sewer districts sue Greenville County again, seeking to overturn consolidation decision

Three sewer special purpose districts in Greenville County have sued the county over its vote to consolidate their services into another larger sewer provider.

In a lawsuit filed in the Greenville County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, the three — Gantt Fire, Sewer and Police District, Parker Sewer and Fire Sub-District, and Taylors Fire and Sewer District — sued the county and members of the councils in 2020 and 2021, saying state law doesn’t give the county authority to dissolve sewer districts without the districts' consent or a referendum of district voters.

The lawsuit seeks to undo the council’s action, finalized Dec. 15, 2020, to consolidate six special purpose districts and fold their sewer services into Metropolitan Sewer Authority, known as MetroConnects, which would be the lone remaining sewer special purpose district in the county.

The shakeup to the county’s sewer collection services was among the final actions the council undertook to close out 2020. It was a hallmark achievement for outgoing County Council Chairman Butch Kirven, who led the consolidation charge with support from business and environmental leaders in the county.

Consolidation passed on an 8-4 vote. Among those opposed was Willis Meadows, who has since been elected council chairman.

Three other sewer districts within the county — Berea, Marietta and Wade Hampton — chose to hand over their sewer services to MetroConnects. In exchange, the county allowed those districts to continue to hold control over their fire departments and other services. The three sewer districts who are holding out risk losing control of their fire departments if they don’t agree to transfer sewer services by the end of March, according to the county’s consolidation plan.

The case is shaping up as a question of just how much power the state legislature has given to counties over special purpose districts. The lawsuit says the districts, which were created by the state legislature before the establishment of home rule in 1975, can’t be dissolved without consent or a voter referendum.

The lawsuit also challenges whether a required public hearing, which was held the week of Thanksgiving partially via livestream, was proper. And it challenges whether the county can change the government of sewer districts from elected boards to an appointed board, which is how MetroConnects is governed.

It seeks to halt the county’s plan and a six-month investigatory period the county has established for MetroConnects to learn about the assets and liabilities of the various districts. It also seeks a review of the county’s actions with discovery and a trial.

“The county’s changes place a greater financial burden on those with disabilities, the elderly, renters and those who live in lower valued houses,” according to a statement from commissioners of the three districts that sued. “It silenced the voices of the citizenry who now will be charged at will by a faceless, unaccountable sewer system. It is another cog in a system rife with corruption that picks economic winners and losers.”

Greenville County Attorney Mark Tollison said state law does allow the county to consolidate special purpose districts.

"State law is very clear that county council has the power to undertake this action," Tollison said.

He said the county would soon file an appropriate response.

Meadows had not yet responded Tuesday afternoon to a request for comment from The Post and Courier.

This marks the second lawsuit filed by sewer districts against the council. A previous lawsuit unsuccessfully sought to stop the council from holding its public hearing in November. In that lawsuit, the county said the districts lacked standing to sue because the council was performing action given to it by legislative authority.

The county referenced home rule, which was passed after the districts were established but says County Council can change the boundaries of a special purpose district or “abolish” a district entirely, provided it conducts a public hearing first.

A judge allowed the public hearing to take place but that lawsuit is also pending resolution.