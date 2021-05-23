2 Greenville Council boardmembers call removal 'payback' for backing Old Grove Road rezoning

A majority of Greenville County Council members voted to replace two council members who each served on local economic development boards for more than a decade.

Both said it was payback for their support of an unsuccessful rezoning of a 152-acre parcel on Old Grove Road.

The vote on May 18 also showed an unlikely union that has formed around new council chair Willis Meadows, who seized the chairman’s role this January. It also signaled continued council infighting and what one member called a lack of trust that, if not corrected, could damage the big-picture issues the council must tackle for the county as a whole.

The council’s committee of the whole voted 7-5 to appoint Councilman Ennis Fant to serve as the council representative on the board of the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center, formerly the Donaldson Center. Councilwoman Liz Seman had served on the SCTAC board for the past 12 years but lost the nomination vote.

The council committee also voted 7-5 to appoint Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas to the board of the Greenville Area Development Corporation, a seat Councilman Butch Kirven had held for 16 years and sought again.

Seman said her removal was a grudge vote due to her support for a rezoning on Old Grove Road against the wishes of two councilmen who each represent one side of the road, Fant and Lynn Ballard.

Kirven also supported the Old Grove Road rezoning, which failed to gain approval and has since been canceled. He also called the votes retaliatory in nature.

Meadows said the insinuation is "ridiculous."

“We don’t operate that way. We vote according to issues and we vote according to things that come before us," Meadows said.

The council still must finalize the appointments by a full vote of the council during a business meeting.

After she lost the appointment vote, Seman said council members had stabbed her in the back. She confronted Ballard after the committee vote, saying he could have at least told her ahead of time that she was going to be voted out.

“A phone call would’ve been nice,” she told Ballard. She told him it wasn’t too late to change his mind. Ballard said he didn’t know anything about a so-called grudge vote.

“I was doing a good job,” she said of her time serving on the SCTAC board. The center is home to more than 110 advanced manufacturing and technology companies. One of its major companies, Lockheed Martin, was recently awarded a $900 million contract for maintenance and upgrades of F-16 military fighter jets at its facility.

Later in the May 18 meeting, Seman nearly choked up as she said it appeared it would be her last time to update the council on SCTAC operations.

Fant said it was “interesting” how the votes aligned on Old Grove Road and on the votes to replace Seman and Kirven but declined comment on whether it was coordinated.

In January, Fant was furious when councilmen Tzouvelekas, Steve Shaw and Chris Harrison backed Meadows for chairman instead of Seman, who had already said she would put Fant in charge of the council’s planning and development committee. He said at the time that the council’s support of Meadows would move the county backwards.

But over the last month, Fant said he has spoken frequently with Meadows, Shaw and Tzouvelekas to negotiate on the contentious Old Grove Road project.

He congratulated Tzouvelekas as he left the May 18 meeting. With a smile, he called it “a little weird” that he was aligned with Tzouvelekas and Shaw, who had each voted opposite him in the chairman’s race.

“You never know week to week,” he said.

But he said the GADC position was one he had long wanted, since SCTAC is in his district. He saw it as a tribute to late councilwoman Lottie Gibson, who he said always wanted to serve on the board but never got the chance.

“So I did it for her,” he said.

Lack of trust and vision?

Kirven said the issues dividing council members right now go beyond the votes being taken and are the result of a lack of trust.

“All relationships go back to a trust factor and right now there’s very little, if any, trust among council members," he said. "Some have more trust with others and they know who they are. Some you just can’t trust for 30 seconds.”

He said there are “personal things involved” that are distorting the situation.

Kirven is the immediate past chairman and has served in that role for 12 of the past 16 years. He supported Seman to lead the council this term after he realized he would not be re-elected and decided not to run. In 2017, he removed Meadows as finance committee chair after Meadows was part of a group that sued the county over a council vote on fee increases.

In an interview May 20, Kirven said he didn’t want to mention names, but criticized “leadership” that was taking “personal satisfaction” in power but had not unified the council and wasn’t creating a vision for the community.

“The leader is supposed to be talking about the council’s vision, the community goals, are we aligned with the community’s vision. We’ve heard none of that,” Kirven said.

They are playing “small ball” as a council rather than operating with a strategic vision in mind, he said.

“We can do a lot better than that. I’m very disappointed we’re not.”

Meadows said the council has a vision, but that it may not align with Kirven's. That vision is partly laid out in the county's priorities through its budget, which was just introduced this past week and is focused on beefing up public safety and emergency services and maintaining the county's financial health, he said.

"I think council has a vision and I think they're fairly well united on the vision," he said. "I really don't know what Mr. Kirven is talking about."

Wings of the City

That was the backdrop as item 8a came up for a vote on the council’s agenda May 18. It was located on the consent agenda, which typically contains mundane or procedural items on which there is no disagreement. The entire consent agenda is approved by a unanimous voice vote.

Item 8a was for the approval of the county finance committee’s recommendations for use of its accommodations tax funds to support local festivals and exhibits. The finance committee had stripped away $7,500 in funding for the Hispanic Alliance to market the city of Greenville’s Wings of the City sculpture exhibit, which is located in Falls Park and at the Peace Center plaza until October.

After Fant motioned to approve the consent agenda, Seman requested to remove recommendations for the accommodations tax funds from the consent agenda so it could be discussed further because it did not have consent of the full council.

Meadows ruled her motion out of order and stated that it did not need to be removed from the consent agenda.

“I’ve already gotten stabbed in the back once tonight from this group,” Seman said.

He asked for an opinion from county attorney Mark Tollison, who said the council’s rule was that an item could be removed from the consent agenda at the request of a council member, but he said it was up to Meadows to decide.

A week earlier, it was Meadows himself who made the motion to remove the funding for the Hispanic Alliance after some residents complained about the sculptures. Meadows said he would keep the item where it was, meaning the council could either approve all of the funding for local projects or none of it.

Kirven called it a “railroad job, a set up deal” between Meadows and Fant to pass the item before objections could be lodged.

“I strenuously object to that procedure,” Kirven said.

Councilman Dan Tripp also objected to the procedure.

“I’m on the opposite side of the issue,” Tripp said. “I voted to remove the funding. Let’s just take a vote up or down. You’re going to win the vote, but don’t put a member out over a procedural tie-up.”

Meadows relented.

Later he apologized to Seman publicly in the meeting “for not listening to her. I should’ve done that and I didn’t.”

By voting on which projects it approved and didn’t, Seman said the council was curating public art. She said it was not qualified to do that and had set up rules and a recommendation committee so it could avoid questions of whether council members “liked the exhibit or did not like the exhibit.”

She moved to approve the original recommendations.

Fant then asked to hold off on approval of the item until the council’s next meeting, saying emotions were high and the extra time could give council members a chance to come to an agreement on the matter.