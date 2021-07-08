$2.3M price tag to update Fountain Inn's Sanctified Hill Park may be addressed in phases

Fountain Inn is exploring multiple funding options after receiving a $2.3 million estimate for the planned revitalization of Sanctified Hill Park on the southern side of the city.

Studio Main President Blake Sanders, who designed the project's master plan, provided the estimate to City Council on July 8, and said it would likely be most efficient to make the improvements in phases.

While Fountain Inn has not identified which revenue source will fund the improvements, City Administrator Shawn Bell said officials are considering federal, state and community grants, as well as potential bond issuances.

"So $2.3 million is a big number to crack for us," he said. "But if we split that up into two or three phases, we can go ahead and get going on design and get the first phase knocked out in the next year or so and budget or do a bond issue, or what have you."

Sanctified Hill has long served as a hub for the mostly Black neighborhood around it and is the only park on the Laurens County side of the city. Long neglected, its maintenance has fallen to the nearby Golden View Baptist Church for years.

The community has consistently pushed for the park to be updated. Laurens County recently passed a capital projects sales tax, allocating $53,000 of the projected revenue to improving Sanctified Hill.

Sanders created the master plan after multiple meetings with stakeholders and a block party and input event during which he collected the neighborhood's top priorities. The plan he presented July 8 included playgrounds with shade sails, new basketball courts, upgrades to the dilapidated parking lot, walking trails, and a picnic pavilion with bathrooms.

Councilwoman Anjeanette Dearybury, who represents the ward containing the park and who has been instrumental in the push to update it, said that while the projected price was somewhat daunting, she was encouraged by the breadth of Sanders' plan.

"I was sticker shocked at the $2.3 million, but I know that our finance team is very on top of things, so we'll have to be a little bit creative," she said. "It's something that needs to be done. It's gone neglected for far too long."