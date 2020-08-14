Oboe, oh no: Clemson director sparks study showing bands how to play on in a pandemic

Mark Spede wants to keep music alive. He believes science has shown him the way.

When every college and public school in the state shut down in the spring due to the spread of coronavirus, Spede, Clemson University’s head band director, said he knew music programs could be in trouble. Teaching online, he said, had proven difficult at best and reports were emerging of nearly every member of a 61-member choir in Skagit County, Wash., becoming infected with the virus after an in-person rehearsal.

Breathing in deeply and exhaling forcefully in a crowded room was the culprit.

That sounded a lot like band.

“Band directors have a certain DNA,” Spede told The Post and Courier this week. “When we are presented with a problem, our first reaction is, ‘OK, how do we solve this?’ So that was my initial reaction. Here we’ve got a huge problem, and I just started wracking my brain.”

Water accumulates in all wind instruments as the warm, moist breath of a player crashes — often at high velocity — against the cooler, drier air inside an instrument. For woodwinds, condensation may trickle out of keys. Brass players collect it by the teaspoon in spit valves.

Band instruments are, in a word, messy.

Assessing the problem

Spede was convinced by April that the music community needed to know more about how air emanating from these instruments behaves in a closed environment. No such study on aerosols had ever been done.

Using his connections as president of the College Band Directors National Association, Spede formed a committee, partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations and within three weeks raised $250,000 to launch parallel studies by Shelly Miller and Jelena Srebric at the universities of Colorado and Maryland. More than 100 education and arts organizations in the United States and abroad signed on to support it.

Miller and Srebric pulled musicians into labs and recorded what players were blasting into the air. The problem, they found, proved greater than Spede suspected — aerosols were less than coughing but more than talking — but the problem was solvable.

“Quite frankly I didn't think we'd find as much aerosol coming out of the instruments as we did. I was disappointed at first. Depressed might be a better word,” Spede said. “But then as they tested all the mitigations, and we saw they were making a big difference, I became much more hopeful.”

The work — dubbed the International Coalition of Performing Arts Aerosol Study — has so far examined vapor exiting flutes, oboes, french horns, trumpets, trombones, euphoniums, saxophones, clarinets, tubas, pop singers, chorus members and actors. They all behave differently.

The worst culprit for spreading watery droplets into a band room? The humble oboe. This soprano woodwind’s thin, double reed is the ignition point for air shot out at high pressure and speed through a relatively short tube. Oboe vapor fills a room, especially when oboists are playing scales.

Air from deeper instruments with more feet of tubing — such as the tuba — wafts gently around the instrument. The flute, which is played with half the player’s wind stream going into the instrument and half out into the room, is among the lowest of aerosol producers. Air from a flute exits at about the same speed and rate as a person breathing normally.

“Going in I thought flute would be the worst, and really it’s the best,” Spede said.

Another important result: Actors projecting their voices produce particles that look like an instrument being played. More than talking but less than singing.

Researchers prioritized band instruments — sorry, bassoonists. Preliminary results from July 27 for band and Aug. 6 for chorus are circulating among high school and college arts programs this month — especially as marching bands launch band camp.

Full results are expected to be published in December.

Organizations throwing support behind its standards include the band director associations of ACC, Big 12, Big 10, PAC 12, SEC and HBCU schools; the League of American Orchestras; Drum Corps International; the International Society for Music Education; the French Musical Instrument Association, the European Choral Association; the European Association of Conservatories; the International Conductors Guild; the national associations of Music Education (NAfME); Teachers of Singing (NATS); and music and education associations from at least 19 U.S. states.

“We were antsy about getting the data in time to help people as they start the school year,” Spede said. “We contacted Shelly at the end of April and said we need to get this moving, and six weeks later they were in the lab with their first subjects. From inception to actually having people in a lab in the shutdown phase was like at warp speed.”

Spede said he gets 400 to 500 emails a day asking about the study.

Upstate application

Bradley Wingate, director of visual and performing arts for Greenville County Schools, took the study’s results and created a set of safety standard for each performance area in the district.

“Some things were universal, like if kids are in the storage room, make sure they are socially distanced,” Wingate said. “Masks should be worn prior to entering the performing arts room.”

A band or chorus room should have its air circulated and replaced with fresh air three times an hour, researchers say, and rehearsals — in well-ventilated rooms — should never exceed 30 minutes.

Recommendations get more specific. Instrumentalists should cover their bells with multi-layer filtering materials but should not stretch coverings too tight. Players should wear masks with a slit cut for the mouthpiece whenever possible. Everyone should sit six feet apart — nine feet for trombones. Brass players should have absorbent pads or cups ready to catch their spit.

"Outside we will have a bunch of buckets, most likely with bleach at the bottom for emptying spit valves," Spede said of his Tiger band. "They've been instructed not to blow it out but to let it trickle out."

At Mauldin High School, the largest school in the Greenville County school district with more than 2,300 students, band director Adam Scheuch said he knows where to send his 200 players to buy their roughly $25 bell covers, and will help those who have trouble affording their own. As lead band director for the county, he held a session with all band directors this past week on precautions. At Mauldin, that includes assigned seats.

"That is for contact tracing," Scheuch said. "So in case somebody should test positive, everybody will have a very systematic way of knowing who was close by."

Mauldin High started virtual band camp for 177 marchers — the most in the program's history — on Aug. 3, and it will resume in-person practices the week of Aug. 17. Clemson, following a similar approach, started a virtual band camp this past week and will resume in-person rehearsals the week of Sept. 13.

"It was good to be back," said Parker Finch, Mauldin High's alto saxophone section leader, "and I'm really excited about going back hopefully as safe as possible. But at the same time getting back that support structure for us."

Students and faculty, Spede said, understand what is at stake. He is planning to monitor the infection rate of band members to make sure it is reasonably in line with the rest of campus once in-person classes resume after Sept. 13. If, despite taking precautions recommended by the study, infections appear to flare up among band members, he said he will shut the program down.

The Clemson plan now is for the marching band to sit at assigned seats at the season's first scheduled football game on Sept. 19. At halftime they will play in the stands along with a recorded video of their marching routine on the Memorial Stadium scoreboard. The Atlantic Coast Conference has banned marching bands from the field.

"We are literally just trying to keep music alive right now," Spede said.